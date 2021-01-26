While the cloud of uncertainty still hovers from more than 10 months of the coronavirus pandemic, speakers and panelists at Tuesday morning’s Breakfast with the Mayors generally sounded a note of optimism for what lies ahead the rest of 2021.
From keynote speaker Bob Rolfe, commissioner for Tennessee Economic and Community Development, to Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson Inc. CEO Matt Largen, the general assessment from the stage at Rolling Hills Community Church to a virtual audience was that the state and Williamson County have fared reasonably well economically since the onset of the virus last March.
And they agreed that with foundations that have been established over time, the months and years ahead look mostly promising.
“Through Rogers’ leadership, we’ve developed a great foundation for our future,” Moore said, “whether we’re talking about the city of Franklin or the other cities in the county. [We can point to] the talented workforce that we have, the fact that we have such great schools, and the fact that God has blessed us so much that we live in a very attractive place.
“I look to the future as we stop the pandemic, stop the spread of COVID, that there’s going to be a giant vacuum that’s been created, an opportunity for our county and our cities in the county because we have that great foundation.
“We’re surviving and we’re doing better than surviving,” Moore added, speaking specifically about Franklin. “The development in our community is still very brisk. It’s on level or par with what we’ve seen in past years. Our revenue stream is not as robust as it has been in the past, but it is positive. We’ve continued to provide all the services to our citizens, we’ve had no layoffs and there are a lot of projects that continue to move forward.”
Rolfe, a graduate of Battle Ground Academy who has worked previously for two companies in Cool Springs and one in Brentwood, presented a statewide outlook from the impact of the pandemic, while also pointing to Williamson County as a beacon for sustained economic strength.
“Williamson County and Franklin absolutely have done everything right,” Rolfe said.
“When [you consider] the quality of the workforce, the quality of education, the quality of life, the pro-business perspective, the low to no taxes — when you think of all of those great assets, I think of Williamson County.
“That doesn’t happen overnight, but takes years and years. And Williamson County has done a fantastic job.”
Largen, who shared survey results from area businesses that were first presented at last week’s Williamson Business Barometer, said that Williamson County’s success and its status as an economic shining star owe to the foundations that have been placed over time.
“Economic development is not that complicated,” he said. “It’s focusing on the fundamentals. It’s the foundation you build and that has been built in this community over the last several decades with the public school system, the low crime rate, the AAA-rated community.
“There are so many things we have going for us that when things turn around globally and nationally, we’re primed to capture because of the work from the people that came before us.”
Breakfast with the Mayors, a quarterly event presented by Franklin Tomorrow, was moderated by Mindy Tate, the nonprofit’s executive director. Click here to view the full presentation.
