While linebacker Harold Landry and center Ben Jones are likely to command most of the Tennessee Titans’ attention this offseason, the team has its hands full with its crop of unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights free agents.
Listed below is each player Tennessee has to make a decision on this offseason, along with our best reasoning for either re-signing, tendering or flat out parting ways with each:
Should re-sign (UFAs):
Dontrell Hlliard, RB: Hilliard proved to be a competent second- or third-string running back, accumulating 350 yards rushing and two touchdowns while chipping in 19 receptions for 87 yards. Seven of his 19 catches went for first downs, and his skills as a pass catcher out of the backfield make him an excellent weapon on third down.
Marcus Johnson, WR: It’s a shame that injuries derailed Johnson’s 2021 season before it really got started. Perhaps the Titans’ most impressive wideout in training camp, Johnson was limited to just nine receptions for 160 yards in seven games this year. However, it feels like he showed enough to get another chance in 2022.
Chester Rogers, WR: While he didn’t blow anyone away in the receiving game this year (30 receptions, 301 yards, TD), Rogers had a combined 575 kick and punt return yards. His 9.8 yards per punt return ranked ninth in the league, and his 20.1 yards per kick return ranked 27th.
MyCole Pruitt, TE: Tennessee’s tight end group was a dumpster fire in 2021. Anthony Firkser didn’t develop and Geoff Swaim was essentially a sixth offensive lineman. Pruitt, who had three touchdowns and 10 first down receptions, at least has a rapport with Ryan Tannehill and is the TE that Tannehill seemingly trusts the most.
Ben Jones, C: Jones is possibly the most durable offensive lineman the Titans have. Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold and Nate Davis all missed time this season while Jones was the team’s iron man. In fact, he’s only missed one start in his 10-year NFL career. Pay the man.
Morgan Cox, LS: After all the issues Tennessee had with its long snapper two seasons ago, getting an All-Pro year out of Cox was a breath of fresh air. Considered one of the best long snappers in the league, Cox should be brought back no questions asked.
Kyle Peko, DT: Although Tennessee is pretty well set along the defensive line with Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones and Lurrell Murchison, Peko still managed 10 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in eight games. The Titans can’t go wrong with more depth at the line of scrimmage.
Harold Landry, OLB: Landry was a QB’s worst nightmare in 2021 accumulating 12 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 22 QB hits, 49 QB pressures and 21 QB hurries. He was 10th in the NFL in sacks and led the league in QB hurries and was seventh in QB pressures. His projected market value is near $17 million per year; I say give it to him.
Ola Adeniyi, OLB: Adeniyi is the kind of player coaches dream of. Told to create a role for himself, the 24-year-old worked feverishly on his special teams coverage and pass rushing skills. The result: Adeniyi led the Titans in sacks through the first three games and he saw 319 special teams snaps. His depth is invaluable.
Nick Dzubnar, LB: The special teams ace of the Titans, Dzubnar led the team with 379 special teams snaps (83 percent). There’s no question he should be retained.
Mathias Farley, S: Farley was one of Tennessee’s more reliable special teams guys this year, playing 78 percent of special teams snaps — second behind Dzubnar. With a unit that ranked near the bottom of the league, the Titans can use all the good special teams contributors they can get.
Randy Bullock, K: It’s clear that Bullock is the Titans’ kicker moving forward. He made 26 of his 31 field goal attempts (83.9 percent), which by Titans’ standards is Hall of Fame level, and brought stability to the position Tennessee hasn’t had in years.
Should tender (RFAs, exclusive rights FAs):
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR: The Titans coaching staff was high on Westbrook-Ikhine throughout the offseason, and now we understand why. With A.J. Brown and Julio Jones missing varying amounts of time, NWI stepped into a more prominent role in the offense. His 38 receptions, 476 yards receiving, and four touchdowns were all second-best on the team, and he was Tannehill’s second-most targeted WR.
Teair Tart, DT: Starting 10 games this year, Tart had 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and 4.5 stuffs. Vrabel mentioned the 6-foot-2, 304-pound lineman by name during camp as someone who’d caught his eye, so I’d expect him to be a factor in Tennessee’s 2022 plans.
Shouldn’t re-sign (UFAs):
Cam Batson, WR: Batson was a nice story for a week or two, but the Titans clearly need to upgrade the quality of WRs around Tannehill. Brown, Jones and Westbrook-Ikhine are about the only players who did enough to earn a spot next year.
Anthony Firkser, TE; Geoff Swaim, TE: Although Firsker had the most receptions (34) and yards (291) of the Titans three tight ends, and Swaim is a useful blocker on the line of scrimmage, Pruitt is still the best option of the three, especially in the red zone. I would expect Tennessee to go into camp with at least one draft pick and another veteran competing for the No. 1 job.
David Quessenberry, RT: Although he only took two penalties all season, Quessenberry allowed 11 sacks. At this point, especially with the emphasis Mike Vrabel put on everyone being better around Tannehill, the Titans would be best served looking for an upgrade. Perhaps Dillon Radunz gets a shot, or maybe the team goes the free agent route.
Trevon Coley, DT: The Titans have too much depth on the defensive line as is, and if anyone gets re-signed it should be Peko.
Jayon Brown, ILB; Rashaan Evans, ILB: Both Brown and Evans had disappointing seasons. The emergence of David Long as a bona fide starting inside linebacker, the mid-season addition of Zach Cunningham and 2020 third-round pick Monty Rice make both expendable. Evans could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere and Brown could likely find a role as a platoon LB on another team.
Dylan Cole, LB; BJ Bello, LB: Both players were nice depth pieces this year, but I’d expect a little revamping in the backup positions on defense and special teams. If Tennessee decides to start trimming the fat, I wouldn’t expect to see either return.
Buster Skrine, CB; Greg Mabin, CB: While Skrine did a fine job as a late-season fill-in, he’s not starting cornerback material. Eleven years into his career he’s proven he’s a backup at best. The same with Mabin, who’s been around for a few years but never has carved out a role for himself. It’s clear the future is Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden, plus Jackrabbit Jenkins still has something left in the tank.
Should re-sign but will probably sign elsewhere:
D’Onta Foreman, RB: Obviously, best-case scenario for the Titans would be keeping the running back group intact and having both Foreman and Hilliard to backup Derrick Henry next year. However, Foreman’s performance in Henry’s absence (133 carries, 566 yards rushing; 9 receptions, 123 yards; 3 TDs) likely earned him an opportunity to compete for a starting job somewhere else next year.
“D’Onta [Foreman] has an expiring contract, and we will see how that fits in to what we are going to do going forward,” Vrabel said. “Those are conversations Jon [Robinson] and I will have. He was fun to coach. He did a nice job for us. Certainly made the best of his opportunity.”
Dane Cruikshank, S: Cruikshank played on 46 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps and 60 percent of special teams snaps this year and he really proved his value as a dime cornerback, largely covering tight ends and having plenty of success. That alone may have convinced another team to give him a starting safety job next year.
His tweet the day after Tennessee’s loss to Cincinnati, where he thanked the fans for the last four years and called suiting up in two-tone blue an honor, sure seemed like a goodbye message.
Shouldn’t tender (RFAs, exclusive rights FAs):
Khari Blasingame, FB: Tory Carter’s emergence makes Blasingame expendable.
Sam Ficken, K: While Ficken got the raw end of the deal in 2021, the starting kicker job is clearly Bullock’s to lose.
Derick Roberson, OLB: The outside linebacker group is getting crowded and Rashad Weaver’s return next season makes losing Roberson not such a big deal.
Logan Woodside, QB: Woodside has done a fine job in Tennessee, but the Titans clearly need a backup, whether it be an experienced veteran or an eager rookie, to push Tannehill in 2022. Woodside is not that guy.
