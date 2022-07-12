With the second annual Brentfest just around the corner, the city has released more information regarding the logistics and details of the festival.
The free outdoor festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, and feature live music, a kid zone, food trucks and a brand new beer garden. The event will proceed rain or shine and admission is free.
The food truck and beer garden will be open from 5-8:30 p.m. and the kid zone will be open from 5-9 p.m. Rock and Roll pianos will play from 6-7 p.m. and Rubiks Groove will take the stage at 7 p.m. and play for two hours.
Rhizome Productions of Nashville—who also host the successful East Nashville Beer Festival— will host the kid zone and beer garden again this year. A variety of beer and hard seltzers will be served from Mill Creek Brewery in Nolensville. Credit cards are the only accepted form of payment at the festival. Brentwood Police will be at the event to enforce the legal drinking age for anyone consuming alcohol.
This year, Lyft will also be offering discounted rides to all guests using the code BRENTFEST.
The city is also cautioning guests to be mindful of the high heat, as temperatures will be in the 90s. According to a press release, the Brentwood Environmental Advisory Board will be providing free ice to those with a reusable bottle in support of the “Refill Reduce Brentwood” campaign that the board launched aimed at reducing plastic pollution.
EAB Board member and Commissioner Susannah Macmillan said, “We will have the popular "Sonic ice" available in coolers next to the new water refill station just north of the playground at Crockett Park. Board members will be there to scoop the ice and hand out Refill/Reduce stickers. The ice probably won’t last long, so once we’re out, we’re out.”
The kid zone will have numerous attractions and the city requires that all children be supervised by an adult. Pets are allowed.
ADA accessible seating is also available at the event. For more information on that, contact April Curlin at [email protected].
For more updates and information, follow the City of Brentwood social media pages or click here.
