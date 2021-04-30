With the early voting period for the Brentwood 2021 election having ended on Thursday, the Williamson County Election Commission revealed on Friday that 9.2% of registered voters participated during early voting, surpassing the past two city elections.
“Our turnout was very consistent throughout the early voting period and on the final day just over 405 ballots were cast” said Chad Gray, Administrator of Elections, “Now, voters have one more opportunity to have their voices heard - on Election Day, Tuesday, May 4."
In the 2017 election, early voter turnout reached 8.3%, whereas in 2019 it reached 9%. In total, 3,216 ballots were cast during the 2021 early voting period.
The four candidates running for the three available seats are incumbents Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson, and political newcomer Gina Gunn. Click here to read a brief overview of all the candidates. Click here to see if you're registered to vote.
Election day will land on Tuesday, May 4 and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Three polling places will be available, with voters able to vote at whichever one they'd prefer regardless of where they reside in the city.
The polling places are as follows:
John P. Holt Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road
Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church
516 Franklin Road
Brentwood Safety Center East
1300 Sunset Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.