The City of Brentwood’s 911 call takers and dispatchers will soon be trained in telecommunicator cardiopulmonary resuscitation in compliance with a new state law which aims to help save lives.
The new state law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, and authorizes the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board to establish procedures for monitoring compliance with training and ongoing quality assurance within the local emergency communication districts.
According to Emergency Operations Supervisor Kathleen Watkins, call takers and dispatchers will be trained to help callers administer CPR to patients over the phone after Nov. 1.
Virtual training will be offered from the state while Brentwood Fire and Rescue Lt. Mike McCutchen will help with training dispatchers locally.
Watkins said that the training will help to speed up and lifesaving efforts while first responders are dispatched to the scene.
"Currently, those calls requiring CPR assistance are triaged, then we dispatch Brentwood Fire and Rescue and then transfer the call to Williamson County EMA. Beginning Jan. 1 when CPR calls come in, Brentwood dispatchers must provide those instructions," Watkins said in an email. "Williamson County will still need to dispatch an ambulance, but Brentwood dispatchers will provide CPR instructions."
Brentwood has their own emergency communications service separate from the county which operates 911 services throughout the rest of Williamson County.
According to Director of Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications Kristy Borden, county call takers and dispatchers have been issuing CPR instructions over the phone for at least the last decade by way of an internal 32-hour training.
