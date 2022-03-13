Every team needs a spark off the bench.
Former Brentwood Academy point guard Blair Schoenwald is that player for Belmont, which is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in the last seven years.
The Bruins (22-7) will find out who their first-round opponent will be on Selection Sunday.
“She’s our first guard sub off the bench, but she’s provided unbelievable boost and energy and has hit so many – I can’t even tell you how many big shots she’s hit for us this year, where she’s just coming in and has kind of given us a bolt of energy from that guard position,” Belmont coach Bart Brooks said. “She’s just been really stable and solid all year.”
Sophomores Destinee Wells, Tuti Jones and senior Jamilyn Kinney are the starters in the Bruins’ three-guard offense. All three have been All-Ohio Valley Conference selections.
“We’ve got really, really strong guards across the board on our team,” Schoenwald said. “I try to be that spark off the bench. Bart has always preached to me all year, you know, we need you to bring a spark when you come into the game so I’ve tried to fill that role as best I could.”
Wells was named the OVC MVP for the second straight year after Belmont became the first team, women’s or men’s, to earn a Big Dance berth with an OVC Championship win over Tennessee Tech last week.
“She’s just elite on every level,” Schoenwald said. “She sees the floor so well, she has such tight handles and she’s a really consistent shooter. When she shoots the ball, I’m ready to run back on defense because I have so much faith in her shot that she’s not gonna miss.”
Schoenwald has a knack for hitting timely 3-pointers or grabbing important rebounds.
The 5-foot-8 sophomore ranks third on the Bruins with 33 3-pointers.
Belmont is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year.
“Our goal is to play in March and not only play in March, but win in March,” Schoenwald said. “And I think Coach Bart does a wonderful job of preparing us. We start in December, start working out and he prepares us and keeps that goal in our minds.”
Making it to March Madness has almost become an expectation, but Schoenwald said the Bruins don’t take it for granted because they know it’s not guaranteed.
Belmont earned its first NCAA Tournament win in school history last year with a 64-59 upset of fifth-seeded Gonzaga.
“We knew that we could do anything that we set our minds to and it was so much fun to make history, and win that game,” Schoenwald said. “So our goal is definitely to go out and do that again this year with whoever we draw.”
Belmont’s offense went cold in the second round as its 2021 season ended with a 70-48 loss to No. 4 Indiana.
The Bruins’ difficult non-conference schedule should have them ready for the tournament after games against No. 5 Louisville (25-4), No. 25 Central Florida (25-3), Ole Miss (23-8), Georgia Tech (21-10), Arkansas (18-13) and Auburn during the first two months of the season.
“We want to go out and play the best teams in the country and that’s gonna serve us best right now here in March because we’re going to hit those teams,” Schoenwald said. “You’re going to play the best of the best when March comes and so that’s absolutely prepared us. To learn from that early in the season was huge for us.”
Schoenwald has been checking out speculation on who Belmont might play in the first round.
“Last I’ve heard was Oklahoma,” Schoenwald said. “I’ve also heard maybe Tennessee so it’s changing daily.”
Schoenwald sprained her ankle during a loss at Austin Peay in late January.
“I was out for about 10 days,” Schoenwald said. “It’s much better now.”
She has the option of an extra year of eligibility due to lost time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her older brother, Gavin, a Vanderbilt tight end, will take his extra COVID year this fall.
“He’ll be in grad school next year while he’s playing his last season,” Schoenwald said. “He loves Vandy more than anything.”
The former BA quarterback caught four passes for 42 yards and one touchdown last year.
Schoenwald overcame two ACL injuries and a shoulder injury (torn labrum) at BA.
“The two ACLs kept me out for about two years. So that was really tough,” Schoenwald said. “I think that made me mentally strong. I have no issues at all with (my knees and shoulder), which is nice because I spent a ton of time doing physical therapy and working with trainers.”
She went to five state championship games at BA, winning two and finishing second three times. The last four were against archrival Ensworth.
“Blair comes from a winning program,” Brooks said. “She’s been a part of big games and she understands what it’s like to compete in championships all throughout her high school career. We’ve got a lot of kids like that and when they get to Belmont, they understand that’s part of our culture and that’s what our hidden goal is every year to compete in championships.”
Brooks said Belmont is a relentless defensive team that is small, but doesn’t play small. They’re dynamic offensively with a lot of players who can score in different ways.
“We compete and we’re tough,” Brooks said.
Belmont and its fans will watch Selection Sunday at the school’s rec center Sunday night.
“I think it’s really cool for our players to be able to see that name pop up on the big screen on Sunday night,” Brooks said.
Schonewald was also known for her long-range shooting at BA.
“Blair likes to shoot 3s,” BA coach Rhonda Brown said. “So you leave her open, it’s going up and she hits them.”
Brown called Schoenwald “The Bulldozer.”
“She’s a strong kid, she’s left-handed, she grew up playing with boys (two older brothers),” Brown said. “We would always joke with her that she doesn’t shy away from contact, which is funny now because she shoots a lot of 3s.”
Brown said she had to hold Schoenwald back more than encourage her.
“She hurt her shoulder one year fighting some kid that was about 150 pounds bigger than her and I was, like, why didn’t you just let her have the ball and then you wouldn’t have torn your labrum? But she’s, like, I had a chance to get that rebound,” Brown said. “I’m, like, oh, my gosh, you’re killing me.”
Brown said Schoenwald played most of her senior season with a partially torn labrum because “stubborn head” decided to try to outrebound somebody much bigger than her.
“No fear,” Brown said.
Her best memories of Schoenwald are of her quick recovery from her second knee injury.
“I have never seen anybody work that hard,” Brown said. “That drive that she had to come back.”
Brown played in four NCAA Tournaments as a point guard at Vanderbilt from 1992-95.
“We were final eight, final four, final eight, final 16,” Brown said. “(The tournament is) just like the pinnacle of college basketball and there’s nothing like it, so just enjoy it.”
Another former BA point guard, Sydni Harvey, is also headed for the NCAA Tournament with South Florida (24-8).
It will be her second consecutive appearance at The Big Dance.
Harvey was the American Athletic Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player last season.
The 5-10 junior leads USF with 49 3-pointers.
“We definitely stay in touch,” Schoenwald said. “Sydni is absolutely doing great down there at South Florida. Her work ethic is just off the charts.”
Harvey led BA to four state titles and was the tournament MVP each time, including her eighth-grade season.
“I’m pretty sure one of them, she didn’t even miss a shot so that was pretty special,” Brown said.
Freshman guard Amelia Osgood, Brentwood’s career scoring leader (1,958 points), is going to the NCAA Tournament with No. 24 Princeton (24-4).
The Ivy League champions are riding a 17-game winning streak.
Schoenwald (4.4 ppg) has been dreaming about March Madness ever since she was a youngster playing basketball in the driveway with her older brothers.
“I’ve prayed about this moment and dreamed about this moment for as long as I can remember and I’m just grateful to be in this position,” Schoenwald said. “It’s surreal. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.