It's shaping up to be quite a year for former Brentwood Academy baseball star Bryce Jarvis.
The ace pitcher threw a perfect game in February for Duke, and now he's got a chance to start his pro career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona took him at 18th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft Wednesday evening, making him the second Williamson County product to go in the first round after Independence's Robert Hassell (8th, Padres).
It's a team Jarvis' dad Kevin, a fellow pitcher, played for in 2006 in his 12-year pro career.
The younger Jarvis is the highest-drafted player in either BA or Duke history.
"I think so," MLB Network analyst Al Leiter said when asked if Jarvis would be an ace in the MLB. "And I'll tell you why. If you believe the 2.0 version of Bryce Jarvis, as I do, and why not...The D-Backs are believing the 2.0 version."
Jarvis increased his velocity from around 89 mph to 94-95 mph, improving his draft stock, per Leiter.
“I threw a lot of work last offseason, just adding 25 pounds and trying to get stronger,” Jarvis told the Home Page's Chip Cirillo. “I spent pretty much all of last summer up in Boston working out at a facility up there six days a week and really pushed myself to the limit.”
Jarvis has another key fan in the analysis business.
"I'm a believer in what he does, too," Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin said on MLB Network, who saw Jarvis go against the Commodores in the Super Regional round of the 2019 College World Series. "This guy has a lot of weapons besides the change-up."
Corbin compared Jarvis to former Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris.
The Pittsburgh Pirates picked Quinn Priester at 18 last year in the MLB Draft and signed him for $3.4 million, a rough estimate at the value of Jarvis' contract should he choose to sign it.
He will most likely start his career in the minors, currently on hiatus and at the risk of being called of altogether for the season.
The MLB is at at standstill due to COVID-19, with an abbreviated season being discussed.
The Eagles have another alum, Jacob Stallings, with the Pirates.
