Bryce Jarvis got over 100 congratulatory text messages in the days following his perfect game.
“Probably 80% of the people in my contacts,” Jarvis estimated. “My phone was blowing up for about three or four days after the game. I had to turn it off to go to sleep.”
The former Brentwood Academy pitcher threw the first perfect game in Duke’s 131-year baseball history in an 8-0 win over Cornell on Feb. 21.
Jarvis struck out a career-high 15 batters in the 31st perfect game in Division I since the NCAA began tracking them in 1957. Only 18 came in nine-inning games.
“I would think most people would say it’s one of the hardest things to do in baseball and every pitcher likes to think they have it in them to do that,” Jarvis said. “So actually pulling it off and showing everyone what I can do is cool.”
Jarvis also got 10 groundouts and two fly balls as he retired all 27 Cornell batters, ruining their season opener. It was the seventh no-hitter in Duke history.
About midway through the game the junior realized he had a shot at a perfect game.
“The first time I really knew anything was happening was two outs in the fifth inning,” Jarvis said. “It was my only three-ball count of the night and in that moment I just kind of realized that I feel like I’ve been getting ahead of batters, been in some good counts.”
Jarvis avoided the walk by striking out Alex Carnegie looking with a fastball on the outside corner.
He went back to the dugout and started thinking about the previous innings. Not only had he not allowed a walk, but he hadn’t allowed a baserunner. A perfect game through 4-1/2 innings.
Jarvis said there were three or four groundouts that the Duke infielders made good plays on to preserve the perfect game.
“Our infield defense is absolutely airtight,” Jarvis said. “There was a bunt out in front of the plate that the catcher, Mike Rothenberg, came out and made a great play on.”
Jarvis said the eighth was more nerve-racking than the ninth inning.
The Duke coaches were hoping to limit Jarvis to about 90 pitches since it was only his second start of the season.
“We said starting in the seventh, that if a baserunner got on, he was going to be out of the game because we wanted to keep his pitch count low,” Blue Devils coach Chris Pollard told the Duke website. “He was super efficient, throwing only 94 pitches over nine innings. It’s hard to strike out 15 guys in only 94 pitches, so it was a special performance.”
The 6-foot-2 righthander capitalized on his chance to go the distance.
“I knew I could just empty the tank at that point and give it everything I had left,” Jarvis said. “My last two outings last season I got up towards 130 pitches, but you never want to start that high at the beginning of the season. You kind of want to ease into it.”
Jarvis said he never even came close to a no-hitter at any previous stage of his career.
His 93-95-mph fastball, curveball, slider and changeup were all working at maximum effectiveness against Cornell (1-8).
“I think I got the most strikeouts on my fastball,” Jarvis said. “I was just able to go out and kind of rip it as hard as I can and blow it by people. It was Cornell’s first game of the season, so I’m sure they hadn’t been used to seeing true ACC fastballs that early in the season.”
Jarvis lost a pitching duel with Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker, who fired a 19-strikeout to beat Duke 3-0 in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional last June.
Overshadowed was Jarvis’ one-hit, nine-strikeout, 126-pitch performance through seven innings.
“I definitely left all I had out there,” Jarvis said. “That’s why you play: to be in those moments and to be in those duels. If I had my way, it would be like that every single game.”
Jarvis put an exclamation point on the perfect game by striking out the side in the ninth inning.
His parents, Kevin and Elizabeth, have been at many of his games, including the perfect game.
“Elizabeth and I, we’re wearing out Southwest Airlines between Nashville and Raleigh-Durham the last three years,” Kevin said.
It snowed on the day of the perfect game and the ground crew worked hard to make Durham Bulls Athletic Park playable.
Only a small section of the stadium on the third-base side was open to the fans due to safety concerns about ice patches. Bryce said temperatures were in the low to mid 40s during the game.
Kevin, a major-league pitcher for 10 teams in 12 seasons between 1994-2006, knows how difficult perfection is in baseball. No matter how well a pitcher throws, a lot of things must go right.
“The defense has to be great, the catcher has to be on the same page as you,” Kevin said. “A swinging bunt, a flair to the outfield can be a hit. A routine ball can be booted and have an error. You could throw an inside fastball and clip a jersey and hit a batter, and all those things would eliminate the possibility of a perfect game.”
His son’s control was extraordinary with 73 strikes and 21 balls.
“Some people have said he’s got one of the best changeups in college baseball,” Kevin said. “His best trait is his ability to compete and focus pitch to pitch.”
Kevin pitched a no-hitter in high school (for Tates Creek, Ky.), a one-hitter in college (for Wake Forest) and a two-hitter in the big leagues (against Marlins).
He’s taken a break from major-league scouting the last four years to watch Bryce’s games.
There’s an old baseball tradition that when pitchers have a no-hitter going teammates won’t talk to them much in the dugout so they can focus.
The Blue Devils left Jarvis alone during the game, but they emptied the dugout and mobbed him on the mound to celebrate after the last out.
It was ESPN’s top play of the day and sportscaster Neil Everett said Jarvis joined “baseball’s most exclusive club.”
He was also honored at Cameron Indoor Stadium at halftime of Duke’s basketball game against Virginia Tech the day after the perfect game.
DIBaseball website ranked Jarvis as college’s No. 9 starting pitcher in the preseason. The Yankees drafted him in the 37th round last season, but he returned to Duke. He’s likely to be drafted again in June, probably earlier.
“I met with a lot of the teams this fall,” Jarvis said. “Hopefully, all of them are looking to pick me high. I hope all 30 of them are looking at me.”
No. 12 Duke (12-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has made it to the Super Regional the past two seasons, finishing one win short of the College World Series in Omaha both times.
“Coach Pollard talks a lot about not getting destination-itis and focusing on the game that you’re playing today and not the one you want to be playing in June because if you don’t take care of the game today then there won’t be that one you want to play in June,” said Jarvis, who is 3-1 with a 0.67 ERA this season.
He had another perfect game going through 6-2/3 innings in Friday’s 2-1 win over No. 11 Florida State before a runner reached base on a strikeout wild pitch. Jarvis allowed just one hit and struck out 12 in seven innings.
“He was just in complete control,” Pollard told the Duke website. “He’s an unbelievable competitor and it’s really fun to watch.”
BA coach Chandler Ganick said Jarvis’ best game with the Eagles came in the opening round of the state tournament during his senior year in 2017.
“He made a really good Pope John Paul II team look silly and it was because of that changeup,” Ganick said.
That day Jarvis beat Mason Hickman, who is now one of college baseball’s top pitchers with Vanderbilt. Jarvis threw a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts on 99 pitches.
Ganick, a former pitcher at BA, Northwest Shoals and Lipscomb University, also has a special appreciation for perfect games.
“So much has to go right,” Ganick said. “You’re talking about umpires, infielders, outfielders, no bad hops. So much has to go right and to be able to do it at that high of a level is crazy. It is a big deal.”
