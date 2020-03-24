First-year Belmont coach Casey Alexander gave Bruins fans one of the top moments of the season in a 76-75 win over Murray State in the OVC Tournament championship game on March 7.
He called a backdoor, reverse lay-in play called “Liberty,” which worked to perfection as it sealed the OVC crown and pushed the Bruins into the NCAA Tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended the college basketball season.
Although the season is over, Alexander was still celebrated for the work he did in his first season at Belmont as he was named a finalist for the Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award and Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award by CollegeInsider.com.
Alexander joins Steve Forbes (ETSU), Ben Jacobson (Northern Iowa) and James Jones (Yale) as the four finalists for the Durham Award, which is presented annually to the top head coach at a mid-major college basketball program. The award will be presented April 5.
He also joins Tony Bennett (Virginia), Anthony Grant (Dayton) and Chris Holtmann (Ohio State) as the four finalists for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award, which is presented annually to a head coach who achieves success on the court and displays moral integrity off the court. Alexander won the award in 2018.
Alexander led the Bruins to their ninth NCAA Tournament bid since 2006 after inheriting the program from hall of fame coach Rick Byrd. His 26 wins are the most by any first-year head coach in NCAA Division I this season.
He led the Bruins to a sweep of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships while ending the season on a 12-game win streak before the season was ended.
Alexander is one of just seven NCAA Division I head coaches (outside the P5, Big East and American to amass at least 78 victories over the last three seasons, joining John Becker (Vermont), Randy Bennett (St. Mary's (CA)), Mark Few (Gonzaga), Chris Jans (New Mexico State), Wes Miller (UNCG) and Craig Smith (Utah State).
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
