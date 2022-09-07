Former Brentwood Academy standout Dawson Knox has further cemented himself as part of the Buffalo Bulls future plans.
The productive tight end reached an agreement with the franchise on a four-year extension on Wednesday worth $53.6 million, including $31 million guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL.
"I want to be here," Knox said in a release on the Bills website. "I bought a house here a few months ago, so I want to be here as long as I can."
The deal will prevent him from entering free agency after the 2022 season and keep him with Buffalo through the 2026 season.
Last year, Knox had a breakout campaign that saw him reach career highs in catches (49), receiving yards (587), and touchdowns (nine). Knox was the team's second-most prolific end-zone threat behind star receiver Stefon Diggs.
After the passing of Knox's brother Luke, also a Brentwood Academy alum, last month, the community of Buffalo rallied around Knox. The outpouring of support helped convince Knox that Buffalo was the place to be.
"This is such an incredible city with such an incredible fan base and people, and it really truly does feel like home," Knox said. "I know I've said that before, but I kind of realized that for the first time when I came back up here after everything that it really does feel like a second home to me."
The Bills, who are considered the Super Bowl favorites this season by a number of experts, start their season this week Thursday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. on NBC against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.
