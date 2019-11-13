Brentwood Academy alum Maycie McKay is off to play in the NCAA Tournament with the Lipscomb Bisons women's soccer team.
The Bisons won their second-consecutive Atlantic-Sun Championship Saturday against Kennesaw State and drew Louisville for a first-round game in the tournament.
McKay, a redshirt senior, has six goals (second-best on the team) and seven assists (team-leading) on the season thus far and 19 total points in 20 games. She's made 31 shots total and 15 shots on goal to go with two game-winning goals on the season.
It was shared last week McKay also made the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. She'll advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot that will be announced in December, per the Lipscomb release.
"The 2019 Academic All-District Women's Soccer Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performance on the field and in the classroom and is split-up into eight districts among the United States and Canada," the release says. "McKay and Lipscomb are apart of District 3, which covers North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia."
The school says it's the first time a player from the women's soccer team has gotten this honor since 2011.
McKay holds a 4.0 for her Mathematics Teaching degree she's earning at Lipscomb. She graduated from BA in 2015 and was an All-State player in 2013 and 2014.
The Bisons head to face the Cardinals Friday at 5:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.