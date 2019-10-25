Local preps basketball coaching legend Hubie Smith is stepping away from the profession.
The Brentwood Acadmey boys coach will be retiring, per the school.
"Thank you to Coach Hubie Smith for leading BA basketball to 4 state championships and pouring into the lives of our young men!," the school shared in a social media message.
They say he'll remain with the school as the director of BA's Flight Youth League.
BA alum Matt Hoppe, a 1995 graduate and an assistant on Smith's staff, will take on the head coaching role.
Smith is a recent inductee into the TSSAA's Hall of Fame and won four state titles with the Eagles since taking over the boys team in 2014.
Cleveland Cavalier Darius Garland was under his tutelage at BA for the four state title run.
