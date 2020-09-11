After narrowing down his college pool to eight teams, Brentwood Academy guard Skyy Clark has shortened his potential schools to choose from to four.
In an interview with 247Sports, Clark revealed Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA and Memphis as his final four choices.
"I've just been praying about it and kind of wanted to speed up the process a bit and start focusing more on just basketball stuff," he told 247 about his decision. "I've been praying for God to give me the guidance and direction for where I need to go and so that's the biggest reason."
Clark transferred to Brentwood Academy this offseason out of Heritage Christian in California.
He told 247 that he make a decision this upcoming school year.
"I will definitely make a decision during my junior year, I know that for sure," he told the website. "Depending on whether it's going to be before the season or maybe a few games after the season or in the middle of the season, I haven't really came up with that. I'm still praying about that."
Making a quick impact on his new town, Clark became heavily involved in the community, organizing a cleaning of the Metro Courthouse after damage was done to it and organized a prayer vigil in wake of the George Floyd killing and subsequent protests.
He also spoke to 247 about news that he could reclassify to the class of 2021 and graduate early.
"My mindset right now is to stay in 2022," Clark told 247Sports. "The biggest reason is to play with my brother ZZ [Clark] who is a freshman right now.
"We've played on the same team but he only got in when we were up by a lot and I was on the bench so we've never really played on the court together so that's something I really want to do and my other little brother Kingston is starting to play basketball and could play varsity as an eighth grader. It's a huge thing for me."
He'd be the second-best prospect for that class in the state behind Cane Ridge's Brandon Miller and is 247's 13th overall player for that class.
