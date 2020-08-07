Brentwood Academy basketball standout Skyy Clark will be choosing from eight teams for his college decision, including a local program.
Clark shared on Friday that Tennessee State in Nashville was among the schools he had narrowed his selection down to as he contemplates making the leap to college ball a year earlier than expected.
Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, UCLA, Oregon, USC and Memphis were the seven other programs on Clark's mind.
"First and foremost I want to thank each and every school that has been involved in my recruitment, I’m truly blessed to be looked at in such high regard for my basketball talents," Clark shared in a Twitter post. "Thank you for your time and energy.
"I have decided to cut my recruitment down to my final 8 schools which I feel will help me best attain my goals on and off the court. Some very hard decisions had to be made but here is my final 8 right now. God bless."
Clark is a five-star combo guard prospect for 247 Sports, ranked 15th in the country right now for the Class of 2022 and second in the state behind Cane Ridge's Brandon Miller. He moved to the area earlier this year from California and has already been heavily involved in the community.
However, while his college destination isn't yet set in place, he may be only spending a year at Brentwood Academy.
Clark has said he may try to reclassify for the 2021 graduation pool and get his remaining high school credits in this coming year.
"You all are hearing this first, but I’m planning on taking all of my junior and senior year classes this coming year just in case I do reclass up so I’ll be ready," Clark told Kentucky Sports Radio in July. "I’m definitely considering it now. Nothing is set in stone yet, but it’s definitely an option.”
He estimates to KSR that his reclassification and college decisions will likely come before the year is over.
Until then, he'll take the court with the Eagles this fall.
