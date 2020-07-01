While he's not yet taken the court for Brentwood Academy, rising junior Skyy Clark is already garnering plenty of attention locally.
The five-star combo guard has already tried to make himself known in the community. He's organized a cleaning the Metro courthouse after damage was done during recent riots and led a prayer vigil in wake of the George Floyd killing and subsequent protests.
Now he's pulled in an offer from one of the top basketball programs in the country.
Clark shared on Twitter that he'd been offered from the University of North Carolina.
"very honored to be offered by UNC," he said in a Tweet. "thank you very much to Coach Roy Williams and Coach Steve Robinson. this is a HUGE blessing. thank you again! all glory to God."
Per 247 Sports, he already has offers from many top programs in the country, including Kansas, Arizona, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Michigan and UCLA. He's the site's 18th-best player in the country for 2022 and the second-best in the state.
A report from Rivals' Travis Graf says that the entire Kentucky men's basketball staff will be meeting with Clark Thursday, hinting an offer could be looming there.
Clark will spend his remaining two years of preps eligibility at BA before graduating in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.