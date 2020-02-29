Brentwood Academy’s offense went ice cold and it led to a season-ending loss.
Nick Kurtz scored 14 points to lead three Red Raiders in double figures as Baylor beat the Eagles 46-39 in a Division II-AA quarterfinal at BA on Saturday night.
“Their defense was good,” BA coach Matt Hoppe said. “They did a good job mixing up man and different types of zone on us, but we couldn’t make any shots. We missed some free throws; we missed some point-blank layups.”
Baylor (16-9) rallied from a six-point deficit with a 21-0 run that stretched from the end of the second quarter to the beginning of the third quarter.
That gave the Red Raiders a 34-19 lead, but BA (18-7) answered with an 11-0 run that narrowed the gap to 34-30 early in the fourth quarter.
“We did more than anyone expected,” Eagles guard Clay Holmes said. “Everyone, even at BA, thought we weren’t going to be anything and we kind of proved them wrong. Got second in the region and I wish we could have got back to Lipscomb, but it doesn’t always work out that way.”
BA lost its top two scorers from last season’s state runner-up when Randy Brady and Marcus Fitzgerald transferred to different schools during the offseason.
Hoppe began the season as the interim coach before being named head coach earlier this week.
Holmes led BA with 11 points, but he was the only Eagle in double figures.
Adam Wass’ 3-pointer from the left corner narrowed the deficit to 42-39 with 1:44 left, but BA never scored again.
Baylor also proved the doubters wrong.
“No one thought we’d be here,” said Kurtz, 6-foot-5 post player. “We lost four of the five starters from last year. Our will to win and competitiveness is great.”
Kurtz, a Wake Forest baseball signee who is shooting over 75% from the floor, has been battling a hip injury.
“This is three years in a row for Baylor to be in the final four,” Red Raiders coach Mark Price said. “We’ve endured a lot with some injury down the stretch. Kurtz has been out for almost a couple of weeks.”
Baylor will play Briarcrest (23-5) in a semifinal at Allen Arena on Friday.
Eli Sparkman added 12 points on four 3-pointers and Ivan Reap scored 10, including three 3s, for the Red Raiders.
“(BA) is a great offensive rebounding team and the big emphasis for us tonight was to limit their offensive rebounds,” said Price, a former Belmont assistant. “We played a little zone (defense) tonight because we got into foul trouble.”
