Brentwood Academy fell into second place after a showdown loss to Montgomery Bell Academy.
Will Montana scored 18 points to lead three MBA starters in double figures in BA’s 55-47 loss to the visiting Big Red in front of a capacity crowd Friday night.
MBA (17-5, 5-0) took sole possession of first in the Division II-AA Middle Region with its 11th win in 12 games.
“They’ve got three excellent players in (Miles) Versa, Will Montana and Marcel (Reed) so they’re really hard to play against because they do a lot of stuff with those three guys,” Eagles coach Matt Hoppe said. “They’re great off the bounce, they’re great shooters and they create for other guys, so that makes them hard to guard.”
BA (12-5, 4-1) did a good job holding Versa to five points, but Jackson Francis scored 13 and Reed added 10.
The loss ended the Eagles’ seven-game winning streak.
“Yeah, we missed a lot of open shots, left a lot of points on the board, so we’ll get them next time,” BA guard Adam Wass said. “They’ve got a lot of good players and they’re well-coached, they run a lot of good schemes, so it’s hard to guard.”
Wass led BA with 12 points, D.J. Senter scored 11 and Preston Sagan added 10.
MBA led most of the way although the game was tight throughout.
Sagan hit two foul shots to narrow the gap to 40-35 with 5:39 left, but that was a close as BA got in the fourth quarter.
“Anytime you win one, they’re pure gold whether it’s at home or away,” Big Red coach Kevin Anglin said. “It didn’t feel like we were in charge, it felt like we were kind of holding on most of the time. Our key guys made some big shots to get us a little bit of separation and then we were able to kind of hang on to it from there.”
MBA features four players whose scoring averages are in double figures.
“We’ve got more individual ability and skill than we’ve had in a while,” Anglin said. “We’ve got a lot of youth and a lot to learn. We play 10 guys pretty regularly. We’ve got three seniors, two freshmen, several sophomores and a couple of juniors.”
With about two minutes left, two freshmen were on the floor performing well for the Big Red.
“That’s encouraging, makes me look a little smarter,” said Anglin, a former Vanderbilt guard and Franklin High School graduate.
The rivals will meet again in the regular-season finale at MBA on Feb. 20.
“It’s just a big win to get first place,” said Montana, a 6-foot-4 junior wing. “But to seal the deal for us we’ve got to do it again, so we’re going to stay focused.”
Senter left due to a cramp with 2:08 left, but Hoppe said he’s fine.
UP NEXT
Montgomery Bell Academy hosts Father Ryan on Tuesday.
Brentwood Academy faces Knoxville Webb at Lipscomb University on Saturday.
