“Knock ’em out right now,” Brentwood Academy coach Matt Hoppe told his team during a timeout midway through the second quarter.
The Eagles were holding a commanding 12-point lead as everything went their way.
Instead, Montgomery Bell Academy crept back into the game and won the Division II-AA Middle Region with a 53-43 overtime victory over BA in a regular-season finale on Thursday night at MBA.
“We couldn’t make any shots,” Hoppe said. “We had a lot of good, open looks, we had a couple taken off the board for travels and charges and we had some right at the rim that didn’t go in.
“We had a couple of breakdowns defensively in the second half, but still (we were) right there at the end to win it.”
The loss ended BA’s streak of five consecutive region titles as MBA (21-6, 9-1 Middle Region) swept the regular-season series with BA (18-6, 8-2).
“Hey, nobody thought we’d be where we are,” Hoppe said. “So, for us to take the best ream in the league to overtime in the region championship just shows you the character of our kids and how hard they fight. We’re not done yet.”
BA, which lost three starters, including its top two scorers, from last year’s 25-7 state runner-up, hosts Baylor (15-8) in the state quarterfinals on Feb. 29.
Caleb Brooks led the Eagles with 15 points and Adam Wass added 13.
BA led 23-13 at halftime, but MBA narrowed the gap to 27-23 by the end of the third quarter.
Brooks hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 25 seconds left in regulation to send the game into OT tied at 41.
“I think we thought we had them, but we were just gassed in overtime,” Wass said. “We beat them by 10 in the first half, they beat us by 10 in the second half so it was an even game going into overtime and they just played better.”
The Big Red closed OT with a 10-0 run to win its first region title in a long time.
“I think we were in a three-way tie for it one year, which might have been over a decade ago,” MBA coach Kevin Anglin said.
“It’s a good accomplishment, it’s a tough league and it’s a long 10-game grind to be able to say you navigated that better than anybody else. It won’t mean anything when the tournament starts next week, but for a day or two here you can kind of enjoy that, I guess.”
MBA’s only region loss was to Ensworth last week.
The Big Red took its first lead on Miles Versa’s layup with 5:30 left in regulation as MBA went up 29-28 after trailing most of the first 26 minutes.
“We started to share the ball on the offensive end and quit taking bad shots, and quit gambling so much defensively,” said Anglin, a former Vanderbilt/Franklin guard. “We tried to convince them that you had to be solid, make them take a tough shot, go down and get a good shot. If you do that time after time after time, then the game will start tipping in your favor.”
MBA will play Christian Brothers (16-10) or Memphis University School (11-13) in the Feb. 29 quarterfinals.
Guards Marcel Reed and Will Montana led the Big Red with 14 points each. Jackson Francis added 13.
“We only had three turnovers in the second half and the lead just grew over time,” Reed said. “I think the Middle Region is the hardest region, in my opinion. When we play good defense, it turns back and gets you on the offensive side.”
Reed, a 6-foot-1 freshman quarterback, has a football offer from Kentucky. He led MBA to a state runner-up finish in December.
“We just started listening to our coach and just (started) playing together,” said Montana, a 6-4 junior. “In the first half, we were kind of being selfish and we weren’t in the moment. We were focused on other stuff, taking bad shots, and in the second half we just calmed down.”
