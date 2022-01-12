The Brentwood Academy Eagles (16-0, 3-0) kept their perfect record in tact against the Father Ryan Irish (11-5, 0-2) on Tuesday night at home, 72-47.
“It is a region win that gets us to 3-0 in the league,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Matt Hoppe. “Anytime that we can take a step forward and put one in the win column, it is a good one because it helps us get to the postseason. Beating a team coached by Doug Bontrager is a really good win.”
In the first quarter, the Eagles got off to a fast start with 3-pointers and jumpers by sophomore Tyler Tanner, freshman George MacIntyre and junior Alex Rasmussen to give Brentwood Academy the lead 19-9.
Brentwood Academy continued to rain threes and hold a party in the paint in the second quarter with baskets by Tanner, MacIntyre, senior Trent McNair, junior Jayson Nixon and senior DJ Senter, going into the break up 36-26.
The Eagles put on an offensive clinic in the third quarter with 3-pointers and layups by Tanner, MacIntrye, Rasmussen, McNair, Senter and Nixon to stretch the Brentwood Academy advantage to 59-40.
Brentwood Academy continued to surge in the fourth quarter with behind the arc shots and jumpers by Tanner, MacIntyre, Rasmussen, McNair, Senter, Nixon and sophomore Jack West to seal the victory 72-47.
The Eagles stingy defense held Father Ryan to 47 points.
“We spend so much time and pride ourselves on defending,” said Coach Hoppe. “We work really hard at it in the full court and half court. A lot of these guys have had multiple years playing in our system, so they know the rotations, what we want to do and what we want to be. They just buy into it every day in practice.”
Father Ryan was led in scoring by junior Kam Baah-Slay with 15 points and Evan Ernst with 14 points.
Brentwood Academy’s point leaders were sophomore Tyler Tanner with 30 and freshman George MacIntyre with 11.
“I thought we started out really fast,” said Coach Hoppe. “Tyler did a good job of finishing at the rim. He controls the game on both ends of the floor. George came off the bench and knocked down some shots. They (Tyler and George) are both young as freshman and sophomores, so we get a couple more years out of them. I am just really proud of their effort.”
“We have had really good players that have played together for a while,” said Coach Hoppe. “They have put in the hard work and determination. They are hungry to compete and do well."
The Eagles will look to continue their magical run against district rival Ensworth on the road Friday night.
“We want to control the tempo and pace of the game,” added Coach Hoppe on the upcoming game. “They (Ensworth) are really talented, and we are going to have to match them."
Father Ryan will host Lipscomb Academy on Friday.
