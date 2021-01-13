The Brentwood Academy Eagles boys basketball team (12-0, 2-0) stayed perfect on season and in district with a 60-53 win over the Ensworth Tigers (8-4, 2-1) at home Tuesday night.
“It is a good region win for our guys and team,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Matt Hoope. “They are a really tough team and well coached with three excellent players in Malik Dia, Devaki Garr, and Tony Gaines. Anytime we can come on top against a rival, it is a good win for us.”
Ensworth star and Kentucky commit Skyy Clark, briefly with BA, was out of the starting lineup, reportedly in quarantine.
In the first quarter, the quartet of junior Trent McNair, senior Caleb Brooks, senior Eli Sutton and junior DJ Senter coordinated efforts from behind the arc and in the post to give the Eagles the lead 17-11.
Ensworth junior Malik Dia and sophomore Devaki Garr helped the Tigers stay within striking distance with layups and three pointers, but McNair and Brooks continued to make clutch shots to hold Brentwood Academy’s lead 34-25 at the half.
The Eagles got a boost early in the third quarter from sophomore Athan Pohlman, who scored eight points in the frame to keep Brentwood Academy ahead 46-41.
The Eagles survived the late surge from the Ensworth trio of junior Tony Gaines, Dia, and Garr by sealing it at the free throw line with Brooks and McNair to stay undefeated 60-53.
Ensworth’s leading scorers were Dia with 21 points, and Garr with 12 points.
Top point totals for the Eagles were McNair with 19 and Brooks with 14.
“Trent has been doing this for us all season,” said Coach Hoope. “He (McNair) can score on all three levels. Caleb, the last two games, has started to come on and play really well for us. We are fortunate to have two guys as good as they are on both ends of the floor."
Ensworth will take on MBA at home on Friday night.
Brentwood Academy will host Lipscomb Academy on Friday night.
“I hope to see our five guys playing together and guarding the entire court,” said Coach Hoppe. “Lipscomb Academy is another excellent team and has really good players. There is no easy night in our league. All the teams are well coached, compete, and play hard.”
