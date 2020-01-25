Brentwood Academy’s top two scorers from last season transferred and its coach retired, but that hasn’t fazed the Eagles.
BA won its seventh straight game by rallying to a 58-55 win in front of a capacity crowd at Ensworth on Friday night.
The Eagles (12-4, 4-0) are first in the Division II-AA Middle Region, a half-game ahead of Montgomery Bell Academy (14-5, 3-0).
“These guys, it’s a different group, yea, but they’re a team and they love each other and they love playing for each other,” BA coach Matt Hoppe said. “They are so fun to coach. They work, they listen, they do the things I ask them and they enjoy playing basketball together.”
Hoppe, a 1995 BA graduate, is in his first season as head coach after replacing Hubie Smith, who led the Eagles to four state titles.
Hoppe was an assistant under Smith from 2016-18.
Marcus Fitzgerald transferred to Pearl-Cohn and Randy Brady left for McEachern (Ga.)
There were seven lead changes in the fourth quarter before BA finally took the lead for good on two foul shots by Trent McNair with 33.3 seconds left.
That put the Eagles up 54-53 and 11 seconds later Ensworth freshman Devaki Garr turned the ball over on a five-second violation.
Caleb Brooks and McNair added two foul shots apiece, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 58-53.
“We were just remaining calm, trusting in the coach and doing what we do,” said Brooks, a 6-foot-3 forward.
Brooks led BA with 23 points, McNair added 12 and D.J. Senter scored 10.
“That’s good for an inexperienced team, I guess,” BA post Devyn Curtis said. “We only have about five players that played in valuable minutes last year. We just keep trusting in each other. Everybody is valuable on this team and we just move the ball around so well.”
The Tigers suffered their third consecutive loss.
“We didn’t execute well late and they made their free throws,” Tigers coach Ricky Bowers said.
Ensworth’s Keshawn Lawrence, a Tennessee football signee, left the game after injuring his left ankle with 2:20 remaining.
“I think he’s fine,” Bowers said. “I think he was scared he might have hurt his foot again.”
Chaz Lanier, a 6-4 senior guard, led Ensworth (14-5, 2-2) with 21 points and Dominic Wynn added 16, including four 3-pointers.
“Hopefully, it’s going to go the other way next time,” Lanier said of the Feb. 7 rematch at BA.
Up Next
Brentwood Academy hosts MBA on Friday.
Ensworth hosts Madison Academy (Ala.) on Saturday.
