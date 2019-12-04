The Brentwood Academy boys team survived 49-48 over the Brentwood Bruins to remain undefeated on the year on Tuesday night at Brentwood High School.
“I really believe it was on the defensive end,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Matt Hoope. “The guys bought into what we wanted to do on defense and did a great job being active with their hands and feet.”
“We have some room that we need to grow as a team,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “I need to do everything I can to prepare this group of young men to compete and carry on the Brentwood tradition.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood took advantage of opportunities at the free throw line and hit clutch three pointers to start the game with an 18-11 lead.
The second quarter was evenly matched, each side tallying point for point until sophomore Aaron Walton broke the tie on the final shot of the second quarter to give the Bruins the lead at the half 29-27.
The tight contest continued in the third quarter with Brentwood being able to score enough points in the paint to hold on to a 38-37 lead.
Intensity continued to build in the fourth quarter as the Eagles made free throws to stretch their lead. Brentwood hit a three pointer by junior Macen Redner with eight seconds left in the game to pull within one point.
The Bruins stole the ball from the Eagles at half court, but could not get a shot off in the closing seconds as Brentwood Academy hung on to win 49-48.
Brentwood Academy’s leading scorer was sophomore DJ Senter with 11 points.
“He only got a couple minutes here and there as a freshman,” said Coach Hoope. “He is a tough kid and fights hard in the weight room and on the court.”
Brentwood‘s leading scorers were juniors John Windley and Griffin Burke, each with 13 points.
The Eagles have dealt with plenty of adversity with the retirement of former head coach Hubie Brown and the transfer of guards Randy Brady and Marcus Fitzgerald, but still have a 2-0 record currently.
“We just take the next man up mentality,” said Hoope. “These guys have really bought into what we do as a team, and they are working really hard. I learned a lot from Coach Smith working with him as an assistant. Our locker room is really solid and strong, so it is fun watching these guys come out and compete.”
With the close distance and familiarity with each other, these teams have been able to know each other well.
“Brentwood has great tradition and they play in a really good league,” said Hoope. “It is a great rivalry. Growing up in Brentwood myself, I love to watch our schools play. I just hope we can continue. It is great for the players and fans.”
Brentwood Academy will take on Battle Ground Academy on Saturday night.
Brentwood will take on district rival Franklin at home Friday night.
“I just want us to compete and see the Brentwood pride that I have seen from last year’s team,” said Coach Shirley. “It is going to be an energetic and dynamic atmosphere. We just have to come out and put our best foot forward.”
