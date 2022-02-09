Brentwood Academy still has a perfect record eight days into February.
The Eagles improved to 24-0 overall and 10-0 in the Division II-AA Middle Region with a 60-47 win over Ensworth at BA on Tuesday night.
“We don’t talk about that,” Eagles coach Matt Hoppe said. “I never thought we’d be here just because we’ve played such a tough schedule across the state. Our 24 games that we’ve played have all been against really, really good teams.”
Hoppe hopes the Eagles have seven games left.
“At the most to try to win a gold ball, not a silver one,” Hoppe said.
BA finished second in the state last year behind Montgomery Bell Academy.
But this season the Eagles are off to one of the best, if not the best, starts in school history.
The win over Ensworth clinched BA’s second straight region title.
Ensworth (20-6, 7-4) narrowed the deficit to three early in the third quarter before BA took control with a 16-0 run.
“It’s just about effort,” Eagles guard Trent McNair said. “Sometimes we slack off a little bit, but we know that we’ve got to finish the game, so we come back and play hard for each other.”
McNair led the Eagles with 18 points and sophomore Tyler Tanner added 15. Freshman George MacIntyre was also in double figures with 11.
“I think our energy was really what brought us up to play amazing because when our team has energy and plays together, I don’t think anybody can really stop us,” Tanner said. “So as we brought more energy, the score started running up.”
Ensworth power forward Malik Dia, a 6-foot-7 Vanderbilt signee, led all scorers with 33 points, but he was the only Tiger in double figures.
“I think we lacked defensive knowledge and we weren’t as locked in as we were in the two minutes of that quarter,” Dia said of the third-quarter lapse. “I think in order for us to be the good team that I know that we are we have to cut out those little gaps where we just let other teams get on a run. We haven’t beat them in what, four or five years, and it really stinks.”
Ensworth’s last win over BA was in February of 2016.
The Tigers are tied for second in the region with Pope John Paul II (19-7, 7-4).
Dia is a difficult player to contain.
“It’s his size, his length,” Hoppe said. “He can step out and shoot the ball. You’ve got to guard him inside; he can play with his back to the basket and then he can face you up on the perimeter and score. He’s a big, solid athlete and he’s skilled and can do a lot of things offensively.”
