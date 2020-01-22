The Brentwood Academy (11-4, 3-0) boys basketball team won a nail-biter Tuesday night at home in overtime against the Father Ryan Fighting Irish (13-6, 0-3) 46-44 to remain undefeated in district play.
“It means a lot to us,” said senior guard Clay Holmes. “Everyone thought we weren’t going to be very good after we lost Randy (Brady). Right now, we have a better record than we did this time last year. We just have to prove everyone wrong.”
“Our guys just keep fighting and playing really hard,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Matt Hoope. “Credit Doug (Bontrager), I think he is the best coach in the state. Our guys kept fighting and battling and played together as a team.”
In the first quarter, both teams were deadlocked at seven, with each side having trouble mastering each other’s defense.
The Eagles collected a boost in the second quarter with jumpers from post players sophomore DJ Senter and junior Caleb Brooks to gain the lead 24-18.
In the third quarter, the Fighting Irish were able to come storming back from behind the arc to hold a slight lead 37-34.
BA rallied back in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 40, sending the contest into overtime.
The drama continued in overtime as BA and Father Ryan answered each other basket for basket. Holmes for the Eagles sunk a three-point shot with under a minute to play, putting them ahead by two points.
“It is a play that we run a bunch of times,” said Holmes. “I knew the play was coming, so I was just hoping to get the shot off and wanted to be the one to take the last shot.”
Father Ryan was fouled in the closing seconds, but made only one free throw to cut the BA lead to one 45-44. BA’s Senter was fouled with 0.2 second remaining and hit one of the two free throw attempts 46-44. Father Ryan got one last chance for a full court prayer, but could not force up a shot, as the Eagles held on 46-44.
BA’s leading scorers were Senter with 16 points and Brooks with 11 points.
“They both are tremendous athletes,” said Holmes. “Them (Father Ryan) running a two-three, we knew we were going to have to rely on them.”
“Both players are really coming along,” said Coach Hoope. “I think the more Caleb plays, the more the game has started to open up for him. He is so athletic and long. He (Caleb) has been putting it together and figuring things out. DJ is the same way. He plays really hard and is learning every day. “
The Irish leading scorer was senior Luke Gdowski with 13 points.
Father Ryan will face Pope John Paul II on the road Friday night.
Brentwood Academy will face district rival Ensworth on the road Friday.
“It is going to be a huge game with a lot of people there,” said Hoope. “We just want to play hard and for each other. We have had seniors play big games for four years. When they were younger, they got a chance to watch Darius Garland, Cam, Gavin and Jo; guys that left a legacy for them and showed them how to compete.”
