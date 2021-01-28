Coach Matt Hoppe knew his team would either win or learn.
They learned.
Brentwood Academy suffered its first loss of the season with a 72-58 defeat to Houston, the top-ranked team in Class AAA, at BA on Thursday night.
“That’s why we played this game, to really see what things we need to do to get better to get to our goal at the end of the season,” Hoppe said. “Playing teams like Houston are going to reveal some things that you need to get better at and that’s exactly what happened tonight.”
BA (15-1), the second-ranked team in Division II-AA, took a four-point lead after the first quarter, but Houston (12-3) rallied by opening the second quarter with a 17-0 run.
“We got off to a great start,” Hoppe said. “They kind of went on that run in the second quarter and that was the difference in the game. We made nine turnovers that quarter.”
The Mustangs forced the Eagles into some mistakes they normally don’t make with their length and athleticism.
Mason Miller, a 6-foot-9 Creighton signee, led Houston with 22 points, including four 3-pointers.
“He’s a fantastic basketball player and one of the crown jewels of the recruiting class for them,” Hoppe said. “We tried to do some different things to limit him, but he knocked down some contested shots. At (6-9), you can rise up and shoot over a lot of traffic that’s in the way and he did that tonight.”
Miller has good basketball genes: his dad, Mike, is the Houston coach who played in the NBA for 17 seasons. He won two NBA titles with Miami in 2012 and 2013 and played some of his career in Memphis, which is close to Germanton where Houston is located.
Jonathan Lawson, a 6-7 Oregon signee, added 21 points and five steals. Freshman guard Ahmad Nowell scored 10.
“They’ve got 11 seniors on their team,” Hoppe said. “There were times on the floor tonight that we had three sophomores, a freshman and a junior. They forced us to do a lot of things that we don’t do.
“What happened is what we were kind of afraid was going to happen: the way that they can, with their length, trap you and pressure you and rotate to take away passing lanes.”
All those tall seniors posed a difficult challenge for BA’s freshman point guard, Tyler Tanner.
“They’ve got four guys in their starting lineup that are over 6-7,” Hoppe said.
Trent McNair, saddled with four fouls, led the Eagles with 15 points.
“He picked up a couple of early ones and, of course, the technical really hurt our momentum,” Hoppe said. “We want to do a lot of things around him and when he’s out of the game, that hurts us.”
Caleb Brooks added 11 points for the Eagles, who narrowed the deficit to 43-38 early in the third quarter.
But the Mustangs answered with a 15-7 run, expanding their lead to 58-45 by the end of the quarter and they pulled away from there.
“It was pretty tough, but it was a good challenge and I’m glad we got to play a good team like that,” McNair said. “(Miller) made tough shots. I think we sped ourselves up a little too much (in the second quarter).”
BA will earn a forfeit win Friday night because Montgomery Bell Academy (9-0, 3-0) is having COVID-19 issues. The first-place Eagles will improve to 5-0 in the Middle Region.
“MBA is a fantastic team and they’re the defending champs from the region,” Hoppe said. “I hope they’re all OK. We want them to get well soon.”
BA scheduled the Houston game after learning MBA wouldn’t be able to play Friday.
“(Houston) reached out to us,” Hoppe said. “They had reached out earlier in the year and tried to schedule games, but we couldn’t make it fit with their games and our games. For them to come up here and go back on the same day to play us, I guess that speaks volumes about them. They’ll go anywhere to play the best and we’re really thankful that they came up.”
BA will try to visit Houston next December.
UP NEXT
Pope John Paul II (13-9) visits Brentwood Academy on Tuesday.
Houston visits Arlington (10-1) on Friday.
