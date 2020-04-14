The Brentwood Academy Eagles are about to welcome another nationally-ranked athlete into their program.
24/7 Sports reported that sophomore Skyy Clark, a five-star combo guard, will be transferring to BA from Heritage Christian in Northridge, Ca., and will play for the Eagles boys basketball team this fall.
His father confirmed the move to 24/7's Evan Daniels Tuesday.
Though he's not set to graduate until 2022, Clark has interest from some of the top programs in the country, including Kentucky, UCLA, Gonzaga, Kansas, Florida St. and Auburn, per the website.
Clark has picked up offers from Tennessee and Oregon as of late.
24/7's Crystal Ball is predicting the guard will choose John Calipari and Kentucky.
The Eagles graduated Darius Garland in 2018, who went on to spent a year at Vanderbilt and was later drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former NBA player Brandan Wright is also a former BA standout.
Clark would become the second-highest ranked prospect in the state for the Class of 2022 behind Cane Ridge's Brandon Miller, who has offers from Tennessee and Ole Miss. The new Eagle is 24/7's 18th-ranked player overall in the country for 2022.
The Eagles transitioned well under first-year head coach Matt Hoppe, going 18-7 overall and 8-2 in the region. They finished in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
The Eagles return Trent McNair, D.J. Senter and Caleb Brooks this fall and now will add one of the country's top players.
