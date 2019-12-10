Brentwood Academy, Brentwood High School took home top prizes at the 2019 TSSAA and TMSAA's 2019 Cheerleading and Dance Championships.
BA's cheerleaders took home first place in the Large Varsity category and the dance team won the silver in the Medium Varsity Jazz competition.
Brentwood's dance team took home the gold in the Large Varsity Jazz competition.
Nolensville High School's dance team won second place in Small Varsity Jazz, and Summit High School's cheerleaders took home third in the Small Varsity Game Day competition.
Below are the full results, courtesy of the TSSAA.
HIGH SCHOOL DANCE AWARDS
Small Varsity Jazz
1st - Farragut High School
2nd - Nolensville High School
Small Varsity Pom
1st - Farragut High School
2nd - Gallatin High School
3rd - Tennessee High School
Small Varsity Hip Hop
1st - Station Camp High School
2nd - Gallatin High School
Small Varsity High Kick
1st - Station Camp High School
Medium Varsity Jazz
1st - Bearden High School
2nd - Brentwood Academy
Medium Varsity Pom
1st - Bearden High School
2nd - Hendersonville High School
Medium Varsity Hip Hop
1st - Arlington High School
2nd - Hendersonville High School
Medium Varsity High Kick
1st - Ootlewah High School
Large Varsity Jazz
1st - Brentwood High School
Large Varsity Hip Hop
1st - Beech High School
Large Varsity High Kick
1st - Dyersburg High School
Junior Varsity Pom
1st - Arlington High School
Junior Varsity Hip Hop
1st - Arlington High School
MIDDLE SCHOOL DANCE AWARDS
Jazz
1st - Farragut Middle School
Pom
1st - Farragut Middle School
2nd - West Collierville Middle School
3rd - Arlington Middle School
Hip Hop
1st - Houston Middle School
2nd - Arlington Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING AWARDS
Routine (Non-Tumbling)
1st - Gallatin High School
2nd - Blackman High School
Junior Varsity
1st - Arlington High School
Junior Varsity Coed
1st - Stewarts Creek High School
Small Coed
1st - Blackman High School
Medium Coed
1st - Stewarts Creek High School
Large Coed
1st - Dyer County High School
Small Varsity
1st - Hendersonville High School
Medium Varsity
1st - Warren County High School
2nd - Oakland High School
Large Varsity
1st - Brentwood Academy
Super Varsity
1st - Collierville High School
Junior Varsity Game Day
1st - Beech High School
Small Varsity Game Day
1st - Lausanne Collegiate School
2nd - Chattanooga Christian School
3rd - Summit High School
Large Varsity Game Day
1st - Briarcrest Christian School
2nd - Beech High School
3rd - Cumberland County High School
MIDDLE SCHOOL CHEERLEADING AWARDS
Small Middle (East)
1st - Church Hill Middle School
Small Middle (Middle)
1st - Rockvale Middle School
Large Middle (East)
1st - Greeneville Middle School
Large Middle (Middle)
1st - T.W. Hunter Middle School
Large Middle (West)
1st - Arlington Middle School
Non-Tumbling
1st - Rocky Fork Middle School
2nd - Riverdale Middle School
