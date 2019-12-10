BA cheerleading
Brentwood Academy Twitter

Brentwood Academy, Brentwood High School took home top prizes at the 2019 TSSAA and TMSAA's 2019 Cheerleading and Dance Championships. 

BA's cheerleaders took home first place in the Large Varsity category and the dance team won the silver in the Medium Varsity Jazz competition. 

Brentwood's dance team took home the gold in the Large Varsity Jazz competition. 

Nolensville High School's dance team won second place in Small Varsity Jazz, and Summit High School's cheerleaders took home third in the Small Varsity Game Day competition. 

Below are the full results, courtesy of the TSSAA. 

HIGH SCHOOL DANCE AWARDS

Small Varsity Jazz

1st - Farragut High School

2nd - Nolensville High School

Small Varsity Pom

1st - Farragut High School

2nd - Gallatin High School

3rd - Tennessee High School

Small Varsity Hip Hop

1st - Station Camp High School

2nd - Gallatin High School

Small Varsity High Kick

1st - Station Camp High School

Medium Varsity Jazz

1st - Bearden High School

2nd - Brentwood Academy

Medium Varsity Pom

1st - Bearden High School

2nd - Hendersonville High School

Medium Varsity Hip Hop

1st - Arlington High School

2nd - Hendersonville High School

Medium Varsity High Kick

1st - Ootlewah High School

Large Varsity Jazz

1st - Brentwood High School

Large Varsity Hip Hop

1st - Beech High School

Large Varsity High Kick

1st - Dyersburg High School

Junior Varsity Pom

1st - Arlington High School

Junior Varsity Hip Hop

1st - Arlington High School

MIDDLE SCHOOL DANCE AWARDS

Jazz

1st - Farragut Middle School

Pom

1st - Farragut Middle School

2nd - West Collierville Middle School

3rd - Arlington Middle School

Hip Hop

1st - Houston Middle School

2nd - Arlington Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING AWARDS

Routine (Non-Tumbling)

1st - Gallatin High School

2nd - Blackman High School

Junior Varsity

1st - Arlington High School

Junior Varsity Coed

1st - Stewarts Creek High School

Small Coed

1st - Blackman High School

Medium Coed

1st - Stewarts Creek High School

Large Coed

1st - Dyer County High School

Small Varsity

1st - Hendersonville High School

Medium Varsity

1st - Warren County High School

2nd - Oakland High School

Large Varsity

1st - Brentwood Academy

Super Varsity

1st - Collierville High School

Junior Varsity Game Day

1st - Beech High School

Small Varsity Game Day

1st - Lausanne Collegiate School

2nd - Chattanooga Christian School

3rd - Summit High School

Large Varsity Game Day

1st - Briarcrest Christian School

2nd - Beech High School

3rd - Cumberland County High School

MIDDLE SCHOOL CHEERLEADING AWARDS

Small Middle (East)

1st - Church Hill Middle School

Small Middle (Middle)

1st - Rockvale Middle School

Large Middle (East)

1st - Greeneville Middle School

Large Middle (Middle)

1st - T.W. Hunter Middle School

Large Middle (West)

1st - Arlington Middle School

Non-Tumbling

1st - Rocky Fork Middle School

2nd - Riverdale Middle School

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.