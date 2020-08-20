Brentwood Academy football will be swapping out coaches for the next two weeks.
The school confirmed Thursday that defensive coordinator David Norris will be the team's head coach for the next two Fridays while Cody White is away from the team.
The Tennessean reported that White's wife tested positive for COVID-19 and that he's going to be quarantining for the next two games in response.
"He’s passionate about coaching and most of all extremely respected by these boys," Jennifer Vickery Smith, BA's Media Content Manager/Communicaitons, said of interim head coach Norris in an email.
"We’ll certainly miss Coach White on the field but expect this will be a seamless transition for these next two games."
The Eagles play Lipscomb Academy at home Friday night to start the year and at Brentwood next week in a historic matchup between the two schools, the first in nearly 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.