A rainy Friday night matched the second-half downpour of points for Brentwood Academy in a 30-20 comeback win against visiting Ensworth.
The Tigers, under former BGA coach Roc Batten in his first year as coach, jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the first half, but BA's Wade Williams hit Aaron Lovins for a touchdown late in the first to cut the lead to 13-10.
Ensworth made it 20-10 in the second quarter, but Paxton Perry drilled a 46-yard field goal before the break to get the Eagles within 7, 20-13.
The BA defense then clamped down in the second half to keep the Tigers from scoring again for the remainder of the game, and the Eagles rattled off 17 unanswered points.
In the third, Jordan James rushed for a 13-yard score to tie it up at 20, and Williams hit Devyn Curtis for a touchdown to make it 27-20. Perry would pop off another field goal to get the score to its final 30-20.
The 6-3 Eagles finish up the season with Baylor at home next Friday before the playoffs begin.
