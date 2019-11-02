The Brentwood Academy Eagles football team fell to the Baylor Red Raiders at home Friday night 28-17.
“It feels great to win,” said Baylor running back Elijah Howard. “Our defense came out and played well.”
Brentwood Academy got on the board first with a six-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Wade Williams to senior wide receiver Aaron Lovins with 6:07 remaining in the opening quarter.
Baylor answered early in the second quarter with a 27-yard touchdown run by junior running back and Tennessee commit Elijah Howard to tie the score at 7-7.
With 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Eagles pushed their way into the end zone with a one yard touchdown run by junior running back Logan Spell to take the lead 14-7.
Howard provided an electric 33-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 14 for the Red Raiders with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Brentwood Academy kicker Paxton Perry gave the Eagles a 17-14 lead on a 45 yard field goal.
Continuing his scoring party, Howard converted on a two-yard rushing touchdown with 4:29 remaining, to give Baylor the 21-17 lead.
For his fourth rushing touchdown of the contest, Howard raced down the field for 36 yards to push the Baylor lead to 28-17 with 2:40 remaining.
“The offensive line just came out explosive,” said Howard. “We were snapping on all cylinders and had to keep them (Brentwood Academy) honest. The quarterback was keeping the ball for me to open it up in the middle. When I get the ball, I am going to do my thing.”
This sealed the victory for the Red Raiders 28-17.
With this loss, Brentwood Academy, was eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 1997 due to Knoxville Catholic winning over Father Ryan 38-28 and Ensworth upsetting McCallie 33-29.
The loss also ended the Eagles state championship streak at four in a row.
Baylor will be the second seed in the playoffs next Friday.
“We need to keep getting better every week. The goal is to win the state championship,” said Howard.
