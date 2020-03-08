Brentwood Academy added two talented players to its roster, but it didn’t matter.
Ensworth was just too good.
North Carolina State signee Dontavia Waggoner scored a season-high 31 points, leading the Lady Tigers to their second straight Division II-AA title with a 73-53 win over BA at Lipscomb’s Allen Arena on Saturday night.
“Yeah, I’m not gonna miss her,” BA coach Rhonda Brown said. “She’s tough. I think she gets away with some stuff, too. She’s really quick off the floor. If you don’t box her out, you’re dead.
“But my guess is she probably goes over the back a few times. We don’t call that. She shoots a lot of free throws.”
The Miss Basketball finalist hit 10 of 19 from the floor and 11 of 13 from the foul line.
Ravenwood transfers Jaz Harmon and Savannah Dews regained their eligibility in time for Friday’s semifinal win over Briarcrest after missing the first 29 games of the season.
They had to sit out one year from their last game at Ravenwood, according to the TSSAA transfer rule.
Harmon scored 11 points off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to stop Ensworth (29-0) from winning its 45th straight game.
“I think they just speed teams up a lot,” said Harmon, a Georgetown signee. “They’re pretty athletic.”
Ensworth dominated the game with a 24-3 advantage in points off turnovers and an 18-2 edge in second-chance points.
“We were not pushing the ball like we know how to push the ball and we just kept throwing it to them,” Brown said. “So, it’s going to be a long game if they’re getting uncontested layups.”
BA (22-8), making its eighth straight championship game appearance, made 19 turnovers as Ensworth pressed the Lady Eagles all over the court.
The Lady Tigers also had a 17-1 advantage in offensive rebounds.
Belmont signee Blair Schoenwald led the Lady Eagles with 17 points and Lehigh signee Maggie Brown added 15.
“It’s super hard to go down like that, obviously, because we all have a winner’s mentality, but there’s no other team I’d rather go with,” Schoenwald said. “I just think they’re a really athletic team. They play well together and they just have the heart, that urge, to go get the ball so they’re a really good rebounding team.”
BA trailed by only four with 3:45 left in the second quarter, but Ensworth built its lead to nine by halftime.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Eagles 21-10 in the third quarter to take a commanding 50-30 lead.
Ensworth built its lead to as much as 28 with 4:10 left as the Lady Tigers closed in on their sixth state title.
Ranked 10th nationally by MaxPreps, Ensworth swept three games from BA for the program’ first undefeated season.
“This is just a special group of girls that loves to play the game of basketball,” Ensworth coach Mary Taylor Cowles said. “So there have been times this year and they don’t really know it, but I’ve kind of been like, ‘Oh, gosh, are we ready?’ I’m really nervous and my assistant coaches have just been like, ‘Coach Cowles, they’ve got this. They’re ready.’ And every time they’ve shown up and they’ve been ready to play, and they’ve brought their best basketball.”
Waggoner, a 5-foot-11 forward who was named tournament MVP, also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
“That’s what your senior does who’s going Division I basketball to a great program to continue her playing career at the collegiate level,” Cowles said of the only senior on Ensworth’s roster. “It’s been a privilege to coach her. We were able to do something really special with three state championships while she’s been in an Ensworth jersey and she’s going to be missed, that’s for sure.”
Waggoner got off to a slow start with only six points in the first half, but after some encouragement from Cowles she took off.
“I knew that in order for us to win the game I knew that I had to come out with my A-game and in the very beginning I wasn’t bringing it,” Waggoner said.
Ensworth kept the game at a frantic pace as Kaiya Wynn and eighth-grade point guard Jaloni Cambridge added 15 points each.
“Whenever we get a rebound or we get a steal, we definitely know that two or three people are going to be running so we kind of just got to stop and look up and hit them on that,” said Wynn, a junior Miss Basketball finalist. “So that’s definitely part of our bread and butter.”
Cambridge almost made a behind-the-back pass on a fast break, a play she has converted several times this year despite her youth.
“Defense is what made everything happen,” said Cambridge, who is 14 years old.
Ensworth’s only flaw was its 3-point shooting as the Lady Tigers missed 12 of 13.
“I would take this team up against anybody that I’ve seen just because I like this group of ladies so much,” Cowles said.
