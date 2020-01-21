Brentwood Academy girls basketball coach Rhonda Brown has reached an impressive milestone in her career.
She got the 400th win as a head coach Saturday night in the Lady Eagles' 77-54 victory over Jemison, Ala.
Five Lady Eagles scored in double digits for the win: Maggie Brown (18), Millie Brown (11), Avery Blankenship (11), Jaia Lee (10) and Blair Schoenwald (10). Caroline Clemmer had 9 points.
Brown, formerly Rhonda Blades, is an accomplished women's basketball player, having been a star at Vanderbilt University before transitioning it over to the WNBA.
She's led BA to multiple state championships, including four in recent years, in her nearly 20 years at the helm of the program.
The Lady Eagles are 13-1 this season and are 7-0 in district play.
