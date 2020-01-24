Ensworth attacked relentlessly with defensive pressure, forcing turnover after turnover.
The Lady Tigers crashed the offensive boards.
Brentwood Academy had no chance, falling 66-35 at Ensworth in a showdown between Division II-AA’s top-ranked teams Friday night.
“That’s kind of what they’ve put their whole focus into this year, the defensive end of the court,” Ensworth coach Mary Taylor Cowles said of her team. “With our athleticism, we need to extend the pressure and get out and press. Our kids have just bought into it really well.”
Kaiya Wynn, junior guard with over 25 college offers, including several Southeastern Conference schools, led the top-ranked Lady Tigers (16-0, 4-0 Division II-AA Middle) with 17 points.
“We’re just trying to show everybody that we’re the best and we leave no doubts, so that’s what we’re trying to prove,” Wynn said. “We just like to bring a lot of energy and make a lot of people see our length, and try to make havoc on the other team.”
North Carolina State signee Dontavia Waggoner added 14 points and eighth-grader Jaloni Cambridge scored 13 for Ensworth, which took charge with a 15-0 run in the first quarter.
“They’re good and we didn’t do what we’re supposed to do,” BA coach Rhonda Brown said. “They’re quick and they’re athletic. We made it look pretty easy for them.”
Maggie Brown, a Lehigh signee, scored 10 points, but she was the only Lady Eagle in double figures.
“They’re really, really talented athletes so it’s just always good for us to play against them to get better because they really challenge us,” Maggie Brown said of Ensworth. “They’re a really good team and we respect them for that, so we just have to be better.”
Second-ranked BA (15-5, 5-1) hosts Ensworth in a rematch on Feb. 7.
The loss ended the Lady Eagles’ 10-game winning streak.
“We played right into them,” Rhonda Brown said. “I think we had some kids that just weren’t used to that speed, so it’s good for us. We’ll get better.”
Brown, a 19th-year coach who has led BA to five state titles, won her 400th career game against Jemison (Ala.) on Saturday.
The former Vanderbilt point guard inherited a seven-win team her first season and gradually turned it into a state power. She was the first pick in the 1998 WNBA expansion draft.
Up Next
Brentwood Academy hosts Harpeth Hall on Friday.
Ensworth hosts Madison Academy (Ala.) on Saturday.
