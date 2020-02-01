Brentwood Academy got the win, but Rhonda Brown still sees plenty of room for improvement.
The Lady Eagles held off visiting Harpeth Hall 53-43 after the Bears narrowed the deficit to five at the end of the third quarter Friday night.
“We just were missing easy shots,” said Brown, the BA coach. “It’s hard to win when you’re missing two-foot shots. There were some timely rebounds, but I think we’ve got to continue to do better with that.”
Belmont signee Blair Schoenwald led the Lady Eagles (16-5, 6-1 Division II-AA Middle Region) with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.
BA took a 31-17 halftime lead before being outscored 13-4 in the third quarter.
“That hurts because we always talk about a big turning point is the first three or four minutes in that third quarter,” Schoenwald said. “The first half is whatever, but that second half you’ve got to bring it early and they definitely did that over us. But I felt like we finished it strong.”
Harpeth Hall (10-9, 2-4) trailed 46-40 late, but that was as close as it got in the fourth quarter.
Senior forward Emma Lowe led the Bears with 15 points and freshman guard Anna Echols added 10.
“We didn’t block out well on a couple of free throws,” Bears coach Frank Kornet said. “If we could have done that and kept them off those possessions --- they probably got at least five offensive rebounds off of free throws – you start to add those up and that’s five extra possessions and you can score anywhere from 10 to 15 points.”
Harpeth Hall missed 11 of 26 free throws.
“I was happy with the way our girls fought tonight,” said Kornet, who played forward at Vanderbilt from 1985-89. “The last thing I always tell them before we step on the floor is play hard, smart and together. I learned that from (Vandy) coach (C.M.) Newton many years ago.”
Kornet’s son, Luke, also played for Vanderbilt before moving on to the NBA. The 7-foot-2 center averages 4.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for Chicago.
“He had some injuries that he was dealing with at the beginning from last season,” Kornet said. “He had a broken nose from last year and to start this year he wasn’t sleeping at all.”
Kornet underwent sinus surgery to correct the breathing problem and has moved into the starting lineup.
“(The Bulls) are trying to fight to get that eighth (playoff) spot,” Kornet said. That would be a good season for them.”
UP NEXT
Harpeth Hall hosts Pope John Paul II on Friday.
Brentwood Academy faces Knoxville Webb at Lipscomb University on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.