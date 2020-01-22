The Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles (15-5, 5-0) surged to victory over the Father Ryan Lady Irish (14-4, 3-1) on Tuesday night at Brentwood Academy.
“We have got a good group that plays together and have had different people to step up,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Rhonda Brown. “Defensively, we get after it and try to take away what the other team likes to do.”
In the first quarter, both teams struggled to gain momentum offensively until Brentwood Academy pulled ahead 13-7.
The Lady Eagles extended their lead with clutch three pointers and jumpers from seniors Maggie Brown and Blair Schoenwald to push the score to 24-13.
In the third quarter, Brentwood Academy executed their inside-outside game to extend their lead 33-15 with contributions from Brown and senior Lauren Graham.
BA secured the win with stout defense and the sharp shooting of junior Caroline Clemmer to seal the victory 46-27.
The Lady Eagles leading scorers were Brown, a Lehigh commit, with 13 points and Clemmer with 10.
“Maggie is a former Miss Basketball nominee,” said Coach Brown. “She does a good job figuring out her shots and is hard to guard. Caroline did a good job downhill. She made some good moves hitting shots for us tonight.”
The leading scorer for Father Ryan was sophomore Mary Mackie with eight points.
The Lady Eagles held Father Ryan to 27 points through the entire contest.
“We tried to take away what they wanted to do and pressure them when we could,” said Coach Brown. “Our girls bought into the game plan and did a good job.”
Father Ryan will take on Pope John Paul II on the road on Friday night.
Brentwood Academy will face district rival Ensworth on the road this Friday.
“They are good,” said Coach Brown. “They are going to get after us on defense. We need to be able to handle the pressure.”
