Brentwood Academy’s girls dominated from the opening tip.
The Lady Eagles celebrated Senior Night with a commanding 50-13 rout of visiting Lipscomb Academy on Tuesday night.
“Maggie (Brown), Blair (Schoenwald) and Lauren (Graham) have played for the state championship every single year they’ve been here,” BA coach Rhonda Brown said of her key seniors. “Blair just got her 1,000th point last Friday against Ensworth and remember she’s had two ACL tears.”
Brown broke the 1,000-point milestone early in the season and led BA with 13 against Lipscomb. Schoenwald added 10 points and is close to 500 career rebounds.
“This is my fifth year here and it just hit me today,” said Maggie, a Lehigh signee who will probably finish with over 500 career rebounds. “It just all overcame me.”
BA (19-6, 8-2 Division II-AA Middle Region) seized a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and pressured Lipscomb (9-9, 3-6) into turnovers all night.
“They’re so unselfish,” Rhonda Brown said of her players. “It’s fun to watch them, they play together and they don’t really care who scores. The best thing about my seniors is their character.”
Lipscomb, which fell behind 27-5 at halftime and 45-8 after three quarters, doesn’t have any seniors on its roster.
“Tonight, we started two sophomores, a freshman, a junior and then we had a freshman out sick,” Lipscomb coach Ryan Roller said. “Of our top 10 players in the rotation right now, eight of them probably are freshmen and sophomores.”
Lipscomb senior Kelsey Thompson tore her ACL in Lipscomb’s first home game.
“It’s a big loss from a leadership perspective and a production perspective,” said Roller, a former Lipscomb Academy-University point guard. “She was our top returning player. Her sophomore sister is our starting point guard and it’s a shame.”
Up Next
Brentwood Academy visits Father Ryan on Friday.
Lipscomb Academy visits Pope John Paul II on Friday night.
