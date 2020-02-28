Brentwood Academy’s girls basketball team won its state tournament opener Friday night, but that wasn’t the biggest news of the day for the Lady Eagles.
Ravenwood transfers Jaz Harmon and Savannah Dews will become eligible Tuesday, one day after the one-year anniversary of their last game with the Lady Raptors.
Harmon, a Georgetown signee, and Dews will make their BA debuts against Briarcrest (23-5) in a Division II-AA semifinal at Allen Arena on March 6. Dews is a junior forward.
TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress confirmed their eligibility Friday.
“They’ve waited a long time, so I’m really happy for them,” Lady Eagles coach Rhonda Brown said. “So, I guess it’s a one-game season unless you win them both. They’ve been counting down the days, so they’re ready to go.”
Their return gives BA (21-7) a big boost, especially if the Lady Eagles earn a rematch with undefeated Ensworth in the state final.
“They’re great kids,” Brown said. “I mean, we’ve had them in the gym all year, so it would be nice to finally get to put them on the court.”
Harmon, a guard who broke the 1,000-point milestone last season, and Dews led Ravenwood to a Class AAA sectional in 2019.
Lehigh signee Maggie Brown scored 24 points, leading BA to an 84-41 rout of Chattanooga Christian on Friday as the Lady Eagles set a season high for points.
“I think we were just happy to play at home,” Rhonda Brown said. “Last game (at BA), we’ve got a ton of seniors, fun for them and I thought we did a really good job of sharing the ball.”
Millie Brown, Coach Brown's daughter, had 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Belmont signee Blair Schoenwald added 10 points.
“Maggie did a great job,” Rhonda Brown said. “I don’t think they could match up with her very well and she was making her little shots. Fun to go out like that at your home.”
BA led 25-17 early in the second quarter before extending its lead to 43-27 at halftime. It got worse from there as the Lady Eagles more than doubled the Lady Chargers’ total.
“I think we just have a new sense of urgency just because it’s state time, especially since we have a lot of seniors and this is our last time playing on this court together so it was just a new energy,” Maggie Brown said. “My teammates are the best passers.”
Junior Lillie Lowe hit her first four shots, all from 3-point range, to lead Chattanooga Christian (6-17) with 18 points. Madison Blevins added 16.
“They’ve got some really good players and they play the game right,” Lady Chargers coach Laura Cottrell said of BA. “They were fun to watch. Unfortunately, we were on the other side of that.”
Chattanooga Christian’s Lily Brady and Maddy Zidan were hampered by hip injuries.
“We were a little undermanned,” Cottrell said. “We ended up with six kids in the rotation at the end of the game. I’ve got two with really bad hips and torn labrums.
“We couldn’t move laterally to stop anybody from attacking the basket and they just play so hard and aggressive. I think we did a good job in the first half, but after that I think we just ran out of steam and just had no answer for their quickness and intensity.”
