The Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles (17-7, 8-3) defended home court to pick up a signature win against region foe Father Ryan (18-3, 4-2) on Friday night, 37-31.
“Father Ryan is always a hard team to play,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Rhonda Brown. “They’re scrappy, and they make everything difficult.”
“It was a tough loss, but we are proud of the way our girls played tonight,” said Father Ryan head coach Tony McLeod. “We were down one of our senior starters, but our girls showed a lot of courage and heart. Hats off to Brentwood Academy, they played a great game.”
Brentwood Academy took an early lead in the first quarter, with jumpers by senior Caroline Clemmer, junior Hope McDonald and sophomore Ebony Perry to go ahead 10-2.
Father Ryan charged back with jump shots and 3-pointers by senior Marliee Hulse, junior Mary Mackie and senior Sydnee Clunan. However, the Lady Eagles responded with long-range shots by junior Millie Brown and senior Jalia Lee, recently named a Miss Basketball finalist, to lead at halftime 18-12.
Father Ryan and Brentwood Academy played stout defense, each side contributing to a low scoring third quarter. On the final shot of the frame, the Lady Eagles connected with a 3-pointer from Brown to take the lead 22-19.
In the fourth quarter, Brentwood Academy and Father Ryan traded baskets throughout the remainder of the contest. BA was able to come out on top with free throws by Lee, Brown and Clemmer to win 37-31.
Father Ryan’s point leaders were senior Sydnee Clunan with 11 points, senior Maddie Dooling with seven and senior Marilee Hulse with six.
“Marilee is someone who we have been trying to get to shoot the basketball more this season,” said Coach McLeod. “She has a great shot and is good at getting the shot off. She really stepped up tonight.”
The Lady Eagles leading scorers were Clemmer with 14 points and Brown with 9.
“Caroline is a scorer,” said Coach Brown. “She did a good job getting to the basket and made some big shots when we needed them.”
Father Ryan will take on Pope John Paul II next Tuesday.
“I want to see the same defensive effort and heart we had tonight,” said Coach McLeod. “I hope we can knock down a few more shots next week.”
Brentwood Academy will face Harpeth Hall at home next Thursday.
“It is senior night, so it is going to be fun,” said Coach Brown. “We have some awesome seniors that have meant a lot to our program.”
