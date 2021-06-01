Brentwood Academy celebrated the graduation of 115 students on Sunday Evening for the class of 2021.
The school's 49th baccalaureate and commencement ceremony took place at 7 p.m. on Carlton Flatt Field with hundreds of family members and school staff congratulating the students who entered adulthood.
Diplomas were presented by Headmaster Curt Masters and Board of Trustees Chair Michael Drescher, with peer-selected class member Mary Grace Smith and faculty member and Dean of Admission and Community Engagement Jason Mathews delivering commencement addresses as the sun set on the parents who sat on the field and graduates who sat in the stands.
Graduate Deziree Harmon received the Nancy Brasher Salutatorian Award while graduate Jackson Peden was named as the 2021 Paul Compton Valedictorian.
“The Brentwood Academy Class of 2021, along with our faculty and staff, rose to the occasion to meet the unexpected challenges of this school year. Our seniors led by example in the classroom, in the athletic and fine arts arenas, and by being bold in sharing their faith in Christ," Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curt Masters said. "They’ve finished their time at BA with great success and we’re excited to cheer them on as they pursue God’s purpose in this next chapter of their journey.”
Graduate Caroline Breen was chosen by the faculty to receive the Andy Anderson Service Award for her contributions to spiritual life at the school, and graduates Jaila Lee and Eli Sutton were honored with the Carlton Flatt Female and Male Athlete awards.
Salutatorian Deziree Harmon was also recognized with the William B. Brown, Jr. Founder’s Award for having best lived out the mission of the school, while World Languages Department staff member Emily Borders was honored with the Clyde E. Swift Faculty Award.
