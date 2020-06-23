Another Brentwood Academy Eagle is off to play football at the next level.
BA linebacker Elijah Oatsvall, a rising senior, has shared that he intends to play college football at Navy.
"It has been a dream of mine ever since I was little to play division 1 football and also to serve my country," Oatsvall shared in his announcement post on Twitter.
Oatsvall also had offers from Army, Austin Peay, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth and Yale, per Rivals.
His brother, Jeremiah, plays at Austin Peay.
Oatsvall will return to BA for his senior season this fall before shipping off to Navy in the fall of 2021.
