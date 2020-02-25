After a promising showing as the interim head coach of the Brentwood Academy boys basketball team, Matt Hoppe can plan for more huddles in the future.
The school announced Tuesday Hoppe being permanently hired for the role after a season that saw them as runners-up in the region.
“I want to thank Mr. Masters and Coach White for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of being the head boys’ basketball coach at Brentwood Academy, my alma mater," Hoppe said via a release from the school.
"I’m proud of our school and our basketball program; it means a great deal to me to continue leading our program in a way the fulfills the mission of our school.”
Hoppe is a 1995 graduate of BA and worked on Hubie Smith's staff before the latter retired from the post last fall. His career in basketball spans 20 years, per the release.
“Matt has done an outstanding job of developing our basketball team this season and helping them navigate a late change in the head coaching position," Cody White, BA's athletic director, said in the release.
"The positive team culture and joy in playing the game is obvious in watching them perform. Brentwood Academy is proud to have Matt continue the tradition of excellence as he leads our boys’ basketball program in the years to come."
Per the release, the BA boys team (18-6, 8-2) will take on Baylor at home Saturday night in the first round of the state tournament.
READ: Brentwood Academy alum Matt Hoppe leans on Eagles experience to lead boys basketball
