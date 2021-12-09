Brentwood Academy lost one of its most loyal sports fans when Lee Bowden died Friday.
He was 72. His daughter, Meg, is a BA alum who graduated in 2007.
“He started becoming just a big supporter of Brentwood Academy athletics, mainly football and baseball,” Eagles baseball coach Chandler Ganick said. “I would call him our No. 1 baseball supporter.”
Bowden worked in the press box at most of the BA baseball games.
“He was the first person to Wilson Central last year when we made the final four,” Ganick said. “He was in Memphis when we had to go to Memphis, he was in Chattanooga when we had to go to Chattanooga. He would always meet us or beat us there.”
Bowden operated the BA scoreboard and did public address announcing when needed.
“He was the first one at the door waiting for the guys after the game,” Ganick said. “He loved them well.”
Bowden was a former TSSAA football official who worked in the financial services and commercial seating industries.
“I know specifically he had a fantastic relationship with Tayler Montiel and their family,” Ganick said. “He knew all the players’ names, knew everything about them, knew their families well.”
Montiel is a former BA quarterback and pitcher who is now a freshman on Mississippi State’s baseball team.
Bowden helped with the first-down chains in football.
“I remember one time we lost (in football) and we didn’t think we were going to lose,” said former BA Middle School Director Nancy Brasher. “It was one of those disappointing things and he was already talking about the next game. I would say he was an encourager.”
Bowden was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and Western Kentucky. He was an avid golfer.
Ganick said it will feel strange not seeing him at the games this season.
“Somebody said the last time they saw him was at our last football game,” Ganick said. “Somebody else said the last time they saw him was at our most recent basketball game. I know he was at everything. He loved the kids and so he was where they were.”
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. George's Episcopal Church with a memorial service to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Information on memorial contributions can be found here.
