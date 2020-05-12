To meet the growing need of academic support for families due to the cancellation of classes at the majority of area schools during COVID-19, Brentwood Academy will be providing academic offerings in a summer classroom setting throughout the month of July.
“Each class session will be two weeks long and will be taught by our experienced educators in an engaging environment on campus,” said Jeff Bryant, Brentwood Academy’s dean of Academics.
“Each two-hour and 30-minute session will allow our faculty members to meet students where they are academically, as well as to provide one on one opportunities for work on specific skills. Our goal is to help students increase their confidence in the classroom, wherever they may attend school.”
Courses will be offered for current sixth-graders through rising seniors and will include opportunities in English, various levels of math, sciences, geography, social studies and economics. Space in each class will be limited to ensure small class sizes and personal attention.
“Should we be limited by cautionary measures and unable to hold classes on campus, we’ll implement Brentwood Academy’s distance learning program, which has been highly successful and effective,” Bryant added. “However, we certainly hope to be able to engage with the students in person.”
Registration is currently available at https://summeratba.com/academicenrichment/
