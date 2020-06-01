Camp season has begun at Brentwood Academy, and for parents seeking activities for their children this summer, there will likely be something to suit their child or children.
From cooking to dance, from sports camps to robotics, Brentwood Academy’s camp program offers a wide variety of options.
Of course, it’s not a typical time for camps this summer with the impact from the coronavirus, but Brentwood Academy has taken stern precautions to adhere to guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“All camps are still on and we have strict safety protocols in place, following CDC guidelines for each camp,” said Jennifer Smith, the school’s media content manager for communications. “We will be taking each camper’s temperature upon arrival, and providing separate lunch tables for each student, along with other modifications. We’ve sanitized all surfaces with a product called ProTech, which is administered with an electrostatic process.”
A few of the camps are already full, but there is still plenty of space in others. Click here to see what is being offered.
Also this summer, Brentwood Academy is offering an academics camp for students needing academic support due to the cancellation of classes at the majority of area schools during the pandemic. Click here to learn more.
