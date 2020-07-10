Plans are in place for Brentwood Academy to begin school as scheduled on Aug. 18 with health and safety protocols being implemented that prioritize the well-being of the school community.
According to a press release from the private school, a COVID-19 task force made up of school administrators has prepared a plan informed by state and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines aimed at keeping students and faculty safe.
The school released a video for students, parents and faculty outlining some of the changes the school community can expect when they return to campus next month.
In the video, Dean of Community Engagement Jason Mathews and Middle School Director Jenny Cretin walk students through what a typical school day will look like, including assemblies and chapel, and new technology that will enhance flexibility of instruction in or out of the classroom. The pair demonstrate where to enter, temperature checks, lunch time plans and sanitization efforts.
“Similar to how we’ve always monitored the flu, if COVID-19 cases reach a certain percentage of our student and faculty population, we will temporarily make the switch to online classes,” Cretin said. “With new technology in place, and our teachers trained on new platforms such as Microsoft Teams, we’re even more prepared to build on our already high-level distance learning experience.”
The two administrators reminded viewers of the video that guidelines are continually being updated and the school will be monitoring and adjusting policies as needed. Among the protocols:
- Designated entrances where temperatures will be taken
- Masks in hallways and common areas where distancing can’t take place
- Spacing of desks in classrooms
- Touchless water faucets/water fountains /paper towel dispensers
- Daily use of CDC-approved disinfectant in all high-touch areas
- More eating areas to allow for proper spacing/pre-packaged utensils, condiments
- No large gatherings where proper distancing can’t take place
- Athletics will operate according to local and state guidelines
“The health and safety of the Brentwood Academy community is of the utmost importance and we continue to consult with experts in the medical, government, and health care fields as we plan for an exciting and new school year,” Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curt Masters.
“We are thankful for the grace, provision and certainty we find in Christ as we look to Him for guidance in an uncertain world.”
