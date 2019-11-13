Brentwood Academy honored six students who will be continuing their athletics at the next level next fall.
Lady Eagles Blair Schoenwald (Belmont), Maggie Brown (Lehigh) and Jaz Harmon (Georgetown) are all heading to play basketball in college.
Gracie Pederson will be playing beach volleyball at Pepperdine University, while Elizabeth Heckman will be joining the cross country/track at Lee University.
McKinley Stiff has signaled commitment to go to Jacksonville State to play soccer.
