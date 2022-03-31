When long-time Brentwood Academy boys basketball coach Hubie Smith retired in 2019, the school was fortunate to have a capable replacement in Matt Hoppe on staff to take his place.
Now, three years later, the school is again searching for a new head coach after Hoppe stepped down on Thursday to “look for other opportunities,” as confirmed by athletic director Cody White.
Hoppe, a 1995 graduate of Brentwood Academy, served as BA’s interim coach for the 2019-20 season before being given the job full-time right before that year’s state tournament.
In three seasons, Hoppe led the Eagles to a 68-12 record with back-to-back 20-win seasons, two DII-AA state Final Four appearances and a state runner-up finish in 2021. Brentwood Academy won 29 straight games this year before falling to No. 3 Knoxville Catholic in the DII-AA semifinals in early March.
Prior to his promotion in 2019, Hoppe was an assistant on Smith’s staff that won state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Searching for its third coach in four years, Brentwood Academy hopes to hire a new boys basketball coach sometime before June.
The BA vacancy is expected to be a highly-coveted job — the Eagles won four consecutive state championships from 2015-2018, finished as state runner-up to MBA in 2019, and have a 204-31 record since 2014.
