Like just about any school, city, business or workplace, faculty, staff and students at Brentwood Academy were deeply divided during the 2016 presidential campaign.
And on the day after Election Day, when Donald Trump had won the presidency over Hillary Clinton — well, the division was even more pronounced.
“At the time, we had people who were very strongly for [Clinton] and those who were very strongly for Trump,” said Jason Mathews, Brentwood Academy’s dean of Community Engagement. “I think on the day after the election, there was either such a disappointment or a euphoria from our student body that I just don’t think anyone was ready for the separation of both [political] bodies.”
Seeing that conditions haven’t exactly improved as the nation takes to the voting booths on the 2020 Election Day, Mathews and others at the private school decided to approach the political split with a program called “Free to Disagree/Love Each Other Well.” It has created conversations centered around the election to encourage open discussion and to provide conflict resolution tools for students.
Organizers met with faculty, parents and students throughout October to get this message across leading up to Tuesday's election, and it was incorporated in a three-week chapel series at the school.
“We are trying to be proactive in this,” Mathews explained. “We think at the last election, it was more of a reaction because no one knew what was going to happen. This year we’re trying to prepare our school to say and realize there’s a lot more that unites us than divides us.
“We do not all have the same opinions, and differing opinions are healthy to a democracy. But at the end of the day, we’re children of God, and that’s more important than whether you are a Democrat or a Republican.”
Mathews is hopeful that students will learn from this program and carry the lessons through to their adulthoods.
“We’ve peppered them with this,” he said. “We know our students are hearing us, and we’ll see how they execute it. I guess we’ll know [Wednesday], or whenever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.