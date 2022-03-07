Three Brentwood Academy students will represent B.A. in this summer's National Speech and Debate Tournament after they qualified this past weekend in a competition at Cookeville High School.
Three students received a bid to nationals including 1st place Original Oratory, Haley Warren ’23 / 3rd place Original Oratory, Witt Wellons ’24 / 4th place Humorous Interpretation, Ethan Dickinson ’24, while two students, Lucas Watkins ’23 (Extemporaneous Speaking) and Micah Murphy ’23 (Original Oratory), qualified as first alternatives.
The team is coached by BA faculty member Austin Groves and Lauren Groves, and the group will attend the Louisville, Ky., competition June 12-17, which draws thousands of students from across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.