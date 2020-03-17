Brentwood Academy has brought back an alum to work in a major role with its athletics program.
1990 graduate Karen Sutton will be joining the school as its new volleyball coach, Assistant Athletic Director and Development Officer.
Sutton has been with Harpeth Hall in Nashville for the last 23 years, where she has worked in various roles, including Athletic Director and as a varsity volleyball and basketball coach.
“I am so excited to join the Brentwood Academy community and for this amazing opportunity to serve in a leadership role at my alma mater," Sutton said in a release from the school.
"Brentwood Academy played a critical role in my growth during my formative years. I look forward to returning to this special place and contributing to the school and helping to further its mission.”
Alyssa Hall, the current Asst. AD and volleyball coach, will be transitioning into a full-time certified school counselor role.
“Mrs. Sutton brings a wealth of experience to succeed Alyssa Hall as Assistant Athletic Director and Head Volleyball coach, but she also brings experience building meaningful connections in support of her school’s mission," BA Headmaster Curt Masters said. "We are excited to welcome Mrs. Sutton to her roles in the athletic arena as well as to this new development position."
